MLB Lockout: Deadline for Game Cancellations

Seven days after Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred One week of regular season matches canceled As the league did not have a working agreement with players in place to start the 2022 season, MLB gave the Players’ Association a new deadline, with a slightly different situation than before.

During Monday’s talks, league officials told their union counterparts that Tuesday was the new target by which a 162-game collective pressure bargaining agreement would be struck, which would bring in full salary and service time for players, two people familiar with the matter said. With the person who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the negotiations.

But if no agreement is reached on Tuesday night, the MLB is expected to do what it did last week: cancel regular season games. If that happens – there is an extra week of cancellations on the table – the two sides will have a much tougher path ahead: it is unlikely that there will be enough time to reschedule two weeks of matches while keeping the same dates for the World Championship in October. From an MLB perspective, lost matches equal less revenue for their clubs, and so they don’t think they will have to compensate players for those missed competitions.