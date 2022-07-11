MLB All-Star snub featured by Mariners ‘Ty France and Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman

One of the annual by-products of the release Lists of Major League Baseball All-Stars is a list of all star snubs lists. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let’s look at these players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, found themselves – at least at this point – on the outside looking inward.

Alternative injuries can remove some of the sting if, for example, a Bryce Harper, who is still listed in DH’s NL despite his injury, can’t go. We know William Contreras will take his place as a starter, but there is still an open slot on the roster.

However, these are the players who are facing the most control until Sunday evening.

American League

Ty France, sailors

A wrist injury has hampered France a bit lately, but he’s come back and cut 306/.379/.460 with 15 doubles, 10 players and 45 RBI in 74 games this season.

Anthony Rizzo Yankees

The low hitting average will stop many, but Rizzo is among the league leaders with 22 homers and 54 RBI while being one of the main offensive forces for the best team in baseball.

Corey Seeger, Notice

His .245 and .317 average on a percentage basis is the reason he isn’t on the team, but Seager has 19 home runs.

trevor story, red socks

He’s far worse than Seager’s average and OBP, but Story has 55 shots, 46 hits, 15 hits, and 10 base steals.

JD Martinez, Red Sox

He didn’t have nearly as much power as he used to, but Martinez reinvented himself as a medium hitting guy who is incredibly productive on the board, coming in at .312/.380/.486.

Kevin Gusman, blue jays

With 16 starts, Gausman has a 2.86 ERA and 100 strokes in 88 runs.

Ruby Ray Mariners

Ray is back in ace form, but maybe it’s too late to look at it aggressively. The AL spine leads in turns and the rackets face. In his last six starts, he has 0.91 ERA and 46 strokes in 39 2/3 runs.

Logan Gilbert, Mariners

Hey, we can still use the registry, right? Gilbert is 10-3! He also has a 2.80 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 100 strokes in 106 runs.

Dylan paused, white socks

Walking must have done that. Cease drives majors with 43 free passes allowed. He also hit 133 in 92 innings and has a 2.45 ERA (161 ERA+).

Michael King, Yankees

He was just so valuable to the Yankees in a multi-role role, especially since they lost Chad Green for the year. In 20 outings, King worked in 46 1/3 runs, coming in at 2.33 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 62 strikes.

National League

Josh Bell, Citizens

Having NATS joined only one player makes sense. That this player Juan Soto makes sense. Despite that, Bell hit .304/.386/.491 with 19 doubles, triples, 12 homers, 47 RBI and 44 points. He had a great condition.

Freddy Freeman Dodgers

Part of the problem with Bill and Freeman was the crowded situation, which was exacerbated by Rocky Need an actor and CJ Cron is their top pick. Freddy Freeman has another season for Freddy Freeman, though, cutting .304/.381/.494 with 11 homers and 54 RBI. He was very important midway through the Dodgers’ standings as they dealt with injuries and some disappointing performances.

Austin Riley brave

He hit .282, which is a really high number these days, with 23 home runs and 56 RBI. Cruel crowd, isn’t it?

Francisco Lindor, mets

The .239/ .316/ .421 slash isn’t overly impressive, but Lindor was a statistical beast with 15 homers, 60 RBI, 50 hits and 9 steals.

Brandon Drury, reds

I thought the Reds representative would be Drury, but instead it was the bowler Luis Castillo. Drury is a 29-year-old hitter hit .277/.333/.540 with 18 doubles, triples, 18 home rounds, 50 RBI and 53 points. It was a beautiful story.

Brian Reynolds pirates

We’ll be hearing his name a lot in the coming weeks as a commercial candidate. If the pirates end up dealing with it, then a team gets a star that has been completely underestimated. The slow start was the reason here, but Bion was one of the best players in the league in June and July.

Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, Phyllis

Nola has been one of the best working horses in the league, amassing 111 1/3 innings to this point. He successfully hit 120 for 14 unintended walks using a 3.15 ERA and 0.93 WHIP. Wheeler is 8-4 with a 2.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 104 hits in 95 innings. It’s a pair of aces for Velez, but both were determined here.

Carlos Rodon, giants

With 17 starts, he has 2.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 124 strikes for 32 walks in 100 rounds. 2.13 His FIP leads the NL.