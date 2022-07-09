July 9, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

MLB All-Star Game: Aaron Judge tops all picks like the Yankees, Blue Jays and Dodgers, all on the grounds of two starters

July 9, 2022

On Friday evening, Major League Baseball announced the start of the 2022 All-Star Game, which will take place on Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The voting results from the league’s two-step voting process for the All-Star Game were revealed during a live broadcast.

The top two pollsters in each position (and four outside players) advance to the second stage of the voting process. Fans voted this week to decide which place players will start later this month, and polls closed on Friday afternoon. The rest of the All-Star rosters, including both the Major League and National League staff, will be revealed on Sunday, July 10. Stage 2 and automatically awarded the starting point for the All-Star Game. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge He led all players with 3,762,498 votes and will start MLS for the fourth time (also 2017, 2018, and 2021). brave wonders Ronald Acuña Jr. led the National League with 3,503,188 votes. This is his third mission in a row to start the All-Star Game. In addition, Albert Pujols of the Cardinals and Miguel Cabrera of the Tigers were added to the All-Star lists By setting “special selections”.

Here, then, are the starters for the 2022 MLB All-Star game as chosen by the fans.

American League

Catcher: Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays (first pick)

Runners-up: Jose Trevino, Yankees:

First base: Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., Blue Jays (2nd choice)

Runners-up: Ty France, Mariners:

Second base: Jose Altuve, Astros (8th pick)

Runners-up: Santiago Espinal, Blue Jays:

Third base: Rafael Devers, Red Sox (2nd pick)

Runner-up: Jose Ramirez, Guardians

Shortstop: Tim Anderson, White Sox (2nd pick)

Runner-up: Bo Pechette, Blue Jays:

Outfield: Aaron Judge, Yankees (4th pick); Mike Trout, Angels (10th choice); Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees (5th choice)

Runners-up: George Springer, Blue Jays; Lourdes Gouriel Junior Blue Jays

Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Angels (2nd pick)

Runners-up: Jordan Alvarez, Astros

National League

Catcher: Wilson Contreras, Cubs (3rd pick)

Runners-up: Travis Darno, Braves

First rule: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals (7th selection)

Runners-up: Pete Alonso, Mets

Second base: Jazz Chisholm, Marlins (1st choice)

Runners-up: Ozzy Albis, Braves

Third base: Mane Machado, Padres (6th choice)

Runners-up: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

Shortstop: Trea Turner, Dodgers (2nd choice)

Runners-up: Dansby Swanson, Braves

Venue: Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves (3rd pick); Mocky Bates, Dodgers (6th pick); Jock Pederson, Giants (second pick)

Runner-up: Starling-Mart, Mets; Adam Duvall, Brave

Designated hitter: Bryce Harper, Phillies (7th pick)

Runners-up: William Contreras, Braves

The stadium and reserves will be determined by a combination of player voting and selections by the commissioner’s office.

