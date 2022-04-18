Minecraft movie star Jason Momoa – The Hollywood Reporter

Aquaman And Dune star Jason Momoa Another support column lines up with Warner Bros. The actor is in final negotiations for a live-action role in the studio Maine Craft Movie, The Hollywood Reporter Made sure on. Napoleon Dynamite director Jared Hess He will direct the project, based on the popular video game.

Dune Producers Mary Barnett and Roy Lee will produce, with Jill Messick receiving a posthumous production credit for developing the film before her death in 2018. Executive producers include Jon Berg, Cal Potter and Jon Spaihts. The video game comes from Sweden’s Mojang Studios, with Mojang also producing the film by Lydia Winters and Vu Bui.

Maine Craft It debuted in 2011 and allows players to use blocks to create structures and worlds. The game became a sensation, reaching 100 million users just a few years after its release and helping push Microsoft to acquire Mojang for $2.5 billion in 2014.

Warners has been developing a project based on the game for years, with Shawn Levy and It’s always sunny in Philadelphia Star Rob McElhenney is among those who have been linked directly.

Game movies have seen a hot streak in recent years, with 20th Century launching a successful franchise with Ryan Reynolds. free man In the past year, Paramount achieved success with the program My voice A sequel earlier this month.

Momoa and Warners have Aquaman And lost kingdom It is scheduled to be released in March 2023. The film is a sequel to the 2018 movie which has grossed $1 billion Aquaman. Momoa is represented by WME and Edelstein, Laird. Hess is represented by UTA and Sloane Offer.