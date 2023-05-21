Miley Cyrus Won’t Walk Around Again, Even On Endless Summer Vacation

Miley Cyrus’ touring days may be a thing of the past.

The “Flowers” singer, 30, said she “can’t” go on tour in an interview for the June cover British Vogue. Her latest global endeavor was her 2014 Bangerz Tour, which featured over 70 shows across North America, Europe, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand.

Cyrus added that not only does she “can’t” go on tour, she doesn’t even want to. “Do I want to live my life for the happiness or fulfillment of anyone other than my character?”

The pop star played five seasons at music festivals last year, and has performed publicly since her Bangerz tour, including a tribute concert for Taylor Hawkins last fall, as a musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” in 2021, a Grammys show with Dolly Parton in 2019 and more.

However, she did not tour the traditional album in support of “Younger Now”, “Plastic Hearts” or her latest, “Endless Summer Vacation”.

Cyrus told British Vogue that she enjoys performing for her friends, but that “singing for hundreds of thousands of people is not something I really like.”

“There is no communication. There is no security,” she added. “It’s also not normal. It’s very lonely because if you’re in front of 100,000 people, you’re on your own.”

In general, Cyrus seems to be hinting at an increasing step out of the spotlight.

The “Midnight Sky” singer suffers from chronic pain and inflammation that she says flares up after too much stimulation. After the release of her latest album, she attended several industry events and noticed that her “adrenals were kind of exhausted.”

“I was in so much pain,” Cyrus said. “I kind of went back to being a pop star and noticed that I had this flame.”

These days, she said, “You’re more likely to catch me and my friends literally walking through rose gardens or going to a museum. It’s not about being serious about self. I just evolved.”

