Miles Bridges kicked out of Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks game, hit fans with a mouthpiece while out

Charlotte Hornets, striker Miles Bridges He hit a young fan in his own words after being sent off in the team’s 132-103 play-off loss to hosts the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, later calling his actions walking off the field “unacceptable.”

With Atlanta ahead in the second half and Charlotte’s season coming to an end, Bridges received the whistle to score a goal. DeAndre Hunter In the middle of the fourth quarter and follow up right after the official game is James Williams, who summoned two quick techniques for the fourth overall player.

As Bridges left the field and headed to Charlotte’s locker room, a Hawks fan yelled at him, causing him to turn around and throw his tongue out, hitting another fan who was standing near her shoulder. She said the girl he hit was 16 years old Charlotte Observer.

2 related

“I was targeting the guy who was screaming at me and I hit a little girl,” Bridges said. “This is definitely unacceptable on my part and I take full responsibility. …This is out of character for me. I have been around me; I never act like this or ever like this. So this was definitely a mistake, a lot of feelings and I hope to communicate With the little girl and to sincerely apologize to her and do something nice for her, but that’s definitely on me.”

She was among the low points on a night of their own for Charlotte, who sank into the No.9 vs. No.10 match for the second year in a row and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2016.

Asked about Bridges’ actions after the loss, Charlotte’s coach James Borrego said he was unaware of what had happened.

“I’m sure we’ll gather more information and I need some time to talk to Miles knowing he was very emotional at the time, so I’m going to gather more information,” Borrego said.

James Capers, chief of crew for Wednesday’s game, said Bridges got his first technical recognition because he “got close to the official with a clenched fist.”

“He was fired because he used profanity directed at the official and this second technical error, according to the rule, was an automatic expulsion,” Capers said via the pool report.

Bridges is now subject to NBA discipline for his actions.

Whatever the league says, Bridges said he would accept it.

He said, “I was upset about a call, two calls really. I let my nerves get better. It was definitely the wrong thing to do.”