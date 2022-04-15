Mike Posey, Hall of Famer on Champion Islander Teams, has died at the age of 65

Mike Posey, the hockey Hall of Fame winger who played a key role in propelling New Yorkers to four consecutive Stanley Cup championships in the early 1980s, died Friday at his Montreal home. He was 65 years old.

Kimber Auerbach, Director of Communications at islandersHe said the cause was lung cancer. Busy announced he had the disease in October.

The Islanders, founded as an extended team for the National Hockey League in 1972, won just 12 games in their first season at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island and didn’t do much better the following season.

But they started to reach the playoffs under the general manager Bill Torey and coach Arab, who gathered the teams that featured Posey on the right wing and his companions Brian Trotier in the center, Clark Gillis on the left wing, Denis Botvin in defense and Billy Smith in the goal. (Matt Gillis Cancer on January 21 at 67.)