Miguel Cabrera chasing 3,000 hits: Tigers star falls short of milestone

Detroit Tiger designated hitter Miguel Cabrera They will have to wait to join the club of 3,000 people. On Thursday afternoon, Cabrera went 0 for 3 with a picnic in Detroit’s win over New York Yankees (Date 3, New York 0). Walking marked because The Yankees team marched on purpose With Cabrera with the runners in the second and third places and two in the eighth period. The Tigers were leading 1-0 at that time and the action took place on the left on the left with the match Lucas Lutegg And Austin Meadows.

“We’ve got a lot of respect for the lawns behind Cabrera,” he said. Yankees coach Aaron Boone said after the game. “Just left on the left, I felt like the match, I liked it better in that case. Call baseball for me there. Tough decision…a little sadder than usual.”

Cabrera will then try to get his number 3000 when Colorado Rockies Head to Detroit for a three-game talk series this weekend. He has three more matches to achieve the feat in front of the home crowd before the road trip.

The 39-year-old recently played in MLB’s 20th season, and was originally signed by then-Florida Marlins outside Venezuela. He made his league debut in 2003, just months after celebrating his 20th birthday. His first hit, as fate would have it, was to run home. The Cabrera picked up three hits Wednesday night to hit 2,999.

Cabrera spent five years in total with the Marlins, and was awarded MVP in each. He finished his career in Florida with career scores of 842 hits and 138 home runs, plus a slash of .313/.388/.542 (143 OPS+).

Marilyn traded Cabrera and left-back starter Dontrell Willis to the Tigers in December 2007. Florida in return received, among other things, Andrew Miller And Cameron Maybin.

The Cabrera has spent the past 14 years with the Tigers, rallying a .310/.387/.528 slasher (145 OPS+). Just last season, Cabrera made his 500th home run. As a result, Cabrera will be only the seventh member of the club with a death toll of 3,000, who has also reached 500 or more times, to join Henry Aaron, Alex Rodriguez, Albert PujolsWillie Mays, Rafael Palmero and Eddie Murray.

Please check the subscription box to acknowledge that you wish to subscribe. Thank you for your registration!

Monitor your inbox.

sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



During Cabrera’s tenure in Detroit, he won a pair of MVP Awards (the most famous of which came as part of his victory for the Triple Crown in 2013) and ran his career totals to 11 All-Star games, seven Silver Slugger Awards, and four batting awards titles.