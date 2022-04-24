Microstrategy CEO Quietly Dispels Rumors That Company Is Selling Bitcoin – Bitcoin Featured News

The CEO of Nasdaq-listed Microstrategy has quietly dispelled rumors that his company is selling bitcoin. He explained that as a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulated company, changes in bitcoin holdings must be disclosed to shareholders via SEC filings.



Microstrategy CEO says any bitcoin sales should be publicly disclosed to SEC and shareholders

This week, a Common It was circulated on social media that Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin software company Microstrategy is quietly selling it BTC.

Michael Saylor, CEO of Microstrategy, tweeted Friday to dispel the rumor. He explained that as a company regulated under the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Microstrategy is required to disclose any material changes in the company’s strategy to shareholders via SEC filings.

In addition, the CEO emphasized that SEC filings are public records that are “available to all.” He also noted that physical changes include acquiring and holding bitcoin as well as making changes to cryptocurrency holdings.

Bitcoin.com news published This week’s article explains why the rumor is not true and BTC The title in question is not owned by Microstrategy. The address is actually owned by the cryptocurrency exchange.

While some people appreciate Saylor’s explanation, some remain skeptical, choosing to believe Microstrategy’s rumor about selling bitcoin is true.

Saylor was a staunch supporter of BTC. He has repeatedly said that he will not be selling his coins anytime soon, indicating that he will keep them for a hundred years.

In February, President Microstrategy She said: “I see evidence of more institutional adoption, greater adoption among college hedge funds and others.” In December of last year, he predicted that the price of Bitcoin would reach 6 million dollars.

Earlier this month, his company spent an additional $200 million buying bitcoin, raising its total collectibles to 129218 BTC. Microstrategy Acquires Bitcoin Backed Currency loan To buy additional coins.

What do you think of the rumors that Microstrategy is selling Bitcoin? Let us know in the comments section below.

