Microsoft started testing Maine Craft Ray tracing on Xbox earlier this week, and now the software giant says it was a bug and will be removed. Preview version of Maine Craft Featured for Xbox testers with improvements for Xbox Series X/S consoles and the ability to enable ray tracing.

“Previous Maine Craft The build preview available to Xbox Insiders inadvertently included prototype code to support ray tracing on Xbox consoles,” Maine Craft a team in a tweet. “This prototype code has been removed from the preview and does not indicate immediate future plans to bring raytracing support to consoles.”

In spite of Originally teasing Maine Craft Ray tracing on Xbox Series X two years ago, Microsoft clearly isn’t ready to roll that out in the near future. Microsoft’s statement leaves open the continued emergence of ray tracing Maine Craft For Xbox Series X/S consoles at some point, though.

We tested ray tracing support In the Maine Craft Preview the build, and it was clear that early unoptimized code required separate packages and solutions to fully work. Currently only ray tracing Available at Maine Craft for windowsIt is enhanced by Nvidia’s DLSS upgrade to improve frame rates. Microsoft may aim to combine files AMD’s FSR 2.0 Xbox Support to improve Maine Craft Ray-tracing frame rates on Xbox Series X/S, but don’t expect that to appear anytime soon.