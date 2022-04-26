Michelle Dockery and fiancé Jasper Waller-Bridge attend a Downton party after their red carpet debut

They got engaged earlier this year, with news of their upcoming marriage announced in The Times.

And on Monday, Michelle Dockery, 40, made a very rare appearance with her fiancé Jasper Waller-Bridge, 34, as they attended. Mayfair nightpot Quaglino after the launch of Downton Abbey: A New Era, in Leicester Square.

The couple engaged earlier They debuted on the red carpet as an engaged couple at the London premiere of the latest episodic length of the beloved period drama.

Date in the evening! On Monday, Michelle Dockery, 40, made a very rare appearance with her fiancé Jasper Waller-Bridge, 34, as they attended Mayfair’s Quaglino’s nightclub.

For the after party, Michelle showed off her stunning frame in a black halter neck floor-length dress, featuring a thigh-high slit, with a thick belt at her waist.

The Anatomy of A Scandal actress boosted her height by wearing a classic black pair of high heels and carrying her belongings in a crossbody bag.

She styled her raven hair into a tight ponytail, and her shoulders wrapped in a colorful camel coat.

Her prospective husband stayed in the same elegant suit and tie he had worn on the red carpet earlier that evening.

Red Carpet Debut: The engaged couple previously appeared on the red carpet as an engaged pair at the premiere of Downton Abbey: A New Era in Leicester Square.

Fun: The engaged couple were in a London hot spot after the launch of Downton Abbey: A New Era, in Leicester Square, earlier in the evening.

While making their red carpet debut as an engaged couple, Michelle sparkled in an eye-catching silver dress at the premiere of Downton Abbey: New Era London.

The actress, who plays Mary Crawley in the series and its sequels, made sure all eyes were on her as she glistened in a sexy dress.

Michelle dazzled in her stunning look paired with a matching gown as she graced the star-studded red carpet.

The beauty styled her brown hair in charming curls while she enhanced her stunning features with a touch of mascara and a touch of bold lipstick.

Gorgeous: For the after party, Michelle showed off her stunning frame in a black halter neck floor-length dress decorated with a thigh-high cut-out, with a thick belt at her waist.

Cheerful: The couple were in high spirits as they greeted the spectators outside the venue

The Downton Abbey star has been in a relationship with Fleabag star’s brother Phoebe Waller-Bridge since 2019, and news of their upcoming marriage was announced in The Times in January.

The announcement read: “The engagement has been announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of Kings Lynn, Norfolk, Theresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle Dockery, youngest daughter of Michael and Lauren Dockery of Gedea Park, Essex. “.

The actress met Jasper, creative director of YMU Group for sports, music, drama, comedy and entertainment, through mutual friends.

Thrilling: While making her red carpet debut as an engaged couple, Michelle sparkled in an eye-catching silver dress at the premiere of Downton Abbey: New Era London

STYLISH: The Anatomy of A Scandal Actress boosted her height wearing a classic black pair of high heels and carrying her belongings in a crossbody bag. See also Juicy Smollett Verdict: Live Updates

A source said at the time, ‘It was all taken slowly and in a thoughtful way but they really enjoy being together.

Michelle traveled a lot to promote ‘Downton’ but they were in constant contact…

Their friends and family are very happy with them. It’s just so beautiful. Jasper is a little younger than Michelle but he has dated older women in the past and seems to work with both of them.

“She’s still such a humble woman, dating an A-lister was never her thing.”

Gorgeous: The actress, who plays Mary Crowley on the series and its movie sequel, made sure all eyes were on her as she shimmered in a sexy dress, while posing next to her fiancé.

The finishing touches: Her raven locks were styled in a tight ponytail, and her shoulders wrapped in a colorful camel-colored coat.

This happy news comes after Michelle became a widow following the death of her fiancé in December 2015. John passed away at the age of 34 after suffering from a rare form of cancer, and Michelle said the couple were “married of the heart.”

She said, ‘I refer to myself as a widow, yes. We were engaged and married at heart, and so I consider myself a widow.

Yay: The Downton Abbey star has been in a relationship with the creative director and brother of the Fleabag star since 2019, and news of their upcoming marriage was announced in The Times

“This is the first time I’ve said it, and it’s a little comforting to say.”

Michelle also spoke of the devastation she felt when John was diagnosed and when he passed away.

In 2017, she said: “I don’t have the vocabulary to describe how I felt.

“And it still feels like it. It’s…sorry, give me a minute. I’ve never been more committed to anything in my life than to him.”

“So at that time everything was shut down. Work is everything. Work doesn’t matter. Suddenly I become one [oncological] expert. These things become your world, and that of course was my priority.