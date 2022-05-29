May 29, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Michael Saylor Says He'll Be Buying Bitcoin at the Top Forever and Whenever He Has Some Spare Cash 11

Michael Saylor says he will buy Bitcoin at the top forever and whenever he has some spare cash

Iris Pearce May 29, 2022 2 min read

Summary:

  • Michael Saylor was on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Show, where he discussed Bitcoin and MicroStrategy’s long-term plans for digital assets.
  • Mr. Saylor reiterated that he will continue to buy Bitcoin even if it means buying at the top.
  • He also made it clear that he would buy Bitcoin whenever he had some spare cash.
  • Moreover, according to his analysis, Bitcoin is the most certain thing in a highly uncertain world.

Yesterday, the CEO of Microstrategy and Perma Bitcoin Bull, Michael Saylorappeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, where he discussed his views on BTC and confirmed that he would continue to buy Bitcoin even if it meant buying at the top.

Mr. Saylor’s comments on buying bitcoin at the top were when Tucker Carlson asked if he would go to continue buying Bitcoin, answered as follows:

yes. I will buy [Bitcoin] At the top forever.

Right…the extreme way is that bitcoin is a tool for economic empowerment. I am not trying to spend time in the market. I just want to be in it.

Michael Saylor will buy Bitcoin whenever he has some spare cash

Earlier in the interview, Michael Saylor reiterated that he would buy Bitcoin when and micro . strategy He had some spare cash to do so. he added:

The more I have some spare cash, the more Bitcoin we buy.

We’re taking a very long look at this.

The network is only getting better, adoption is getting better, very constructive regulation is coming out of the capital, and the Lightning Network is bringing us closer to Satoshi’s promise to allow everyone in the world to trade with each other at the speed of light in a fair and equitable way.

Bitcoin is the most certain thing in a highly uncertain world

Michael Saylor’s interview on the Tucker Carlson Show also touched on the general feeling of Bitcoin Markets, which MicroStrategy CEO said this to.

Bitcoin is the most certain thing in a very uncertain world. You know…in a market filled with chaos and anger, people need a safe place that stands out from government, agency or company interference.

Therefore, Bitcoin represents a fair, open and equitable network with a very simple promise to anyone who wants to join, which is what you own and no one will take from you.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Elon Musk will not manufacture Tesla cars in India because the government bans the sale and maintenance of electric vehicles

May 29, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Bitcoin [BTC] Chances of a short-term recovery look bleak thanks to…

May 29, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

A lawsuit accuses Elon Musk of marginalizing on Twitter to lower prices

May 28, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

2 min read

Michael Saylor says he will buy Bitcoin at the top forever and whenever he has some spare cash

May 29, 2022 Iris Pearce
8 min read

Prince Harry and Prince William respond to ‘friends terms’ after FaceTime Peace Drive

May 29, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
4 min read

Which is worse for the soil – combine harvesters or dinosaurs?

May 29, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Ralph Rangnick will not stay at Manchester United in an advisory role

May 29, 2022 Teri Riley