Baltimore – The Yankees fear they may be without one of their best painkillers for the rest of the regular season after Michael King He came out of the pile with a right elbow injury in the eighth game of A 7-6 victory over the Orioles Friday evening at Camden Yards.
The initial X-ray reading from King’s X is a fracture of the right elbow, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The club has not made an official announcement regarding the severity of King’s injury, but manager Aaron Boone said the club intend to make multiple moves on the roster ahead of Saturday’s game.
“He was one of the best shooters in the league,” Boone said. “I hope and pray the best for the King.”
The King sustained an injury when throwing a 0-2 slider to Ramon Ureas. He winced and immediately walked toward the third base bunker, rejecting a return throw from catcher Jose Trevino. Head athletic trainer Tim Lintech briefly showed up to King on the field, and Boone waved for Clay Holmes’ entry closest.
“You say a quick prayer and you pray for a good outcome,” said Aaron Judge. “I saw the same thing happen [Chad Green] The last time we were here. Then to see this happen, it’s never good, especially the bit size of the bulls it was for us. The work he does, day in, day out, day in, day out, to be one of our high-powered men—it’s hard to see.”
Losing a king for any length of time would have a huge impact on the Yankees’ base. The 27-year-old had a legitimate case to make the MLS All-Star team, being paired with Holmes as the most effective first-half bomber savior.
Possessing a 2.29 ERA across 34 appearances, King’s 66 hits in 51 innings only follow the Mets’ Edwin Díaz (75) among the reducers this season.
“We’re definitely thinking about it,” Jameson Tellon said. “It was a sad moment here after the match. He’s a hard worker. I know he’s going to come back here and go back to the same place he was. It’s never easy to see a guy walking off the field; you think about watching his girlfriend and his family. It’s not easy for anyone.”
King’s absence could mean more influential roles for Arolds Chapman, who surrendered to Anthony Santander by three runs in the seventh inning on Friday, an influence that necessitated King’s entry in a match that was 7-3. Chapman made it to 5.75 ERA in 25 games this year.
“It’s obviously difficult now for him,” Boone said. “It’s going through a tough, grinding time, but from what we’ve seen in the past three weeks, it’s there. We just have to pull it off.”
The King’s injury would also mean an uptick in the Bulls’ picking standings for right-hand man Jonathan Loisega, who allowed one run in one round on Friday and has a 7.52 ERA in 22 games. As such, General Manager Brian Cashman is working to ramp up his attention on promoting relief as the August 2 trading deadline approaches.
At the moment, right-hand man Ron Marinaccio appears to be shortlisted for internal candidates. The rookie hit the side on a perfect run for Double-A Somerset on Friday in a Minor League rehab job, as he comes close to returning from a sore right shoulder.
