Mexico says it does not accept the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at a conference before the opening of the new Felipe Angeles Airport in the municipality of Zumpango, Mexico state, Mexico, March 21, 2022. REUTERS/LUIS CORTES/FILE PHOTO

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday that Mexico does not accept Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a video message issued to coincide with a global event in support of Ukrainian victims of the conflict.

“We do not accept the Russian invasion of Ukraine, because we have suffered from invasions,” Lopez Obrador said, referring to the Spanish, French and American invasions of the Latin American nation.

We support a peaceful solution to the conflict.”

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invited Lopez Obrador to attend the event he held with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced persons.

And while Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he was unable to attend, he promised to release a video “condemning the invasion.”

López Obrador tried to remain neutral in the conflict and refused to impose sanctions on Russia.

While his government backed a UN vote to urge Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine, Mexico abstained on Thursday at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on suspending Russia from the UN human rights body.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com See also Russia and Ukraine live news: sanctions, latest updates and video Register

(Reporting by Dave Graham) Editing by Nick Szyminski

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.