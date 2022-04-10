April 10, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Mexico says it does not accept the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Mexico says it does not accept the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Louie Daves April 10, 2022 2 min read

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at a conference before the opening of the new Felipe Angeles Airport in the municipality of Zumpango, Mexico state, Mexico, March 21, 2022. REUTERS/LUIS CORTES/FILE PHOTO

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday that Mexico does not accept Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a video message issued to coincide with a global event in support of Ukrainian victims of the conflict.

“We do not accept the Russian invasion of Ukraine, because we have suffered from invasions,” Lopez Obrador said, referring to the Spanish, French and American invasions of the Latin American nation.

We support a peaceful solution to the conflict.”

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invited Lopez Obrador to attend the event he held with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced persons.

And while Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he was unable to attend, he promised to release a video “condemning the invasion.”

López Obrador tried to remain neutral in the conflict and refused to impose sanctions on Russia.

While his government backed a UN vote to urge Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine, Mexico abstained on Thursday at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on suspending Russia from the UN human rights body.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

(Reporting by Dave Graham) Editing by Nick Szyminski

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s prime minister, removed in parliament vote of no-confidence

April 10, 2022 Louie Daves
4 min read

Intel: Putin may cite Ukraine war to interfere in US politics

April 9, 2022 Louie Daves
5 min read

Finland and Sweden could soon join NATO, spurred on by the Russian war in Ukraine

April 9, 2022 Louie Daves

You may have missed

2 min read

Mexico says it does not accept the Russian invasion of Ukraine

April 10, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

India approves third dose of vaccine for its full adult population

April 10, 2022 Byron Rodgers
8 min read

Dow futures: Market rally split at tipping point; Tesla creates a new entry

April 10, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Nickelodean Kids’ Choice Awards Set Slimming Record in Santa Monica – Deadline

April 10, 2022 Cassandra Kelley