June 19, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Mexico City sets world record after attending 14,299 group boxing sessions

Mexico City sets world record after attending 14,299 group boxing sessions

Louie Daves June 19, 2022 1 min read

Fifteen current and former Mexican fighters gathered together to teach the biggest boxing class ever at the Zocalo, Mexico City’s main square, on Saturday.

Eric “El Terrechel” Morales, Andy Ruiz Jr., Oscar Valdez, Jackie Nava, Humberto “Chiqueta” Gonzalez, Miguel Berchelt, Jose “Pepino” Cuevas, Alfonso Zamora, Jose Luis Bueno, Antonio “Jaguar” Aguirre, Janejan Jose Lopez, Adrian “Confesor” Hernandez, Mariana Juarez, Ana Maria Torres and Alain David Picasso were coaches in the mega boxing class organized by the Indeporte Sports Institute (Indeporte) in Mexico City.

The event broke the Guinness World Record for the largest boxing category in the world, with 14,299 participants. The previous record was held by Moscow, Russia, where it held a mega boxing class with 3,250 participants in Red Square.

Participants wore T-shirts with the colors of the Mexican flag to cover the entire square in green, white and red.

Javier Hidalgo Ponce, director of Indeporte, introduced the shirts just two weeks ago.

“It’s going to be a great multi-colored party because together we will form the Mexican flag with these beautiful shirts that every one of the mega-boxing class will have,” Hidalgo said on June 3.

The class lasted for 30 minutes, with only two 20-second breaks.

See also  It's two in the afternoon in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Zelensky vows Ukraine will win, Boris Johnson promises lasting support

June 18, 2022 Louie Daves
1 min read

A massive fire broke out in the Shanghai complex in Sinopec, killing one person

June 18, 2022 Louie Daves
8 min read

Biden sends every signal he makes again

June 18, 2022 Louie Daves

You may have missed

2 min read

Mexico City sets world record after attending 14,299 group boxing sessions

June 19, 2022 Louie Daves
3 min read

More than 40 people have been killed in heavy rains in India and Bangladesh.

June 19, 2022 Byron Rodgers
4 min read

Coronavirus updates: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends two coronavirus vaccines for very young children

June 19, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend a daughter’s basketball game together

June 19, 2022 Cassandra Kelley