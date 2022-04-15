Mexican Foreign Minister visits Middle East to strengthen India-India ties Mexico | USA Edition

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Abbott on Tuesday began a tour of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and India to promote projects in various fields such as tourism, trade and health.

Key objectives include initiatives to strengthen the Mexican health system’s recession, attract investment, improve its ability to respond to rising prices in the energy sector, improve tourism, and collaborate on food security prevention. Crisis, text added.

Foreign Minister Ephraim will be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from Wednesday, March 23 to Friday, March 25.

In that country, he is expected to meet with his Saudi partner, members of the Consultative Council of Saudi Arabia (Shura), members of the country’s (consolidated) Legislative Council, and various investment funds.

On Saturday the 26th and Sunday the 27th, it will hold operations in Doha, Qatar, where it will participate in the Doha Forum, a global platform for dialogue that brings together global leaders, policymakers, decision makers and business people. Above, “Analyze current challenges and build innovative and action-oriented networks.”

The text pointed out that this was the first time a Mexican foreign minister had participated in this forum as a member of a committee.

“Within this framework, Secretary Ebrard will hold bilateral meetings with top officials of other governments,” he added.

In Qatar, he will also conduct interviews with political figures from across the country, discussing aspects of bilateral relations with them and arrangements for supporting Mexicans attending the World Cup in Qatar.

The Secretary will continue his tour of the United Arab Emirates, where he will be on Monday 28th and Tuesday 29th.

In that country, he will be going to the Dubai Expo with the Pavilion in Mexico.

Similarly, it will hold political meetings and participate in the eighth edition of the World Government Summit.

“In the United Arab Emirates, he will also meet with the country’s political authorities and hold meetings with key investment funds seeking to develop joint projects for the benefit of the Mexican community,” the statement added.

Finally, the Secretary will hold proceedings in India from Wednesday, March 30 to Friday, April 1.

In India, he met with Foreign Minister S.K. He will hold meetings with various ministers of the government of that country, including Jaisankar, and hold talks with actors from the pharmaceutical, technology and aerospace sectors of India and the private sector. Country.

“Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrat will accompany the delegation of businessmen during their visit, and they will hold parallel meetings with colleagues in each country to establish firm agreements,” the SRE concluded.