Mexican association sends 200 tigers to India to prevent extinction

MEX9449. Morelia (Mexico), 03/11/2023.- Photo of a tiger at the zoo in Morelia (Mexico), on March 3, 2023. About 200 tigers rescued, abandoned, confiscated and from zoos in Mexico will be sent to a rescue and conservation center in India to help prevent their extinction in their country of origin, an association and a Mexican sanctuary said on Saturday. EFE / Alex Cruz Photo: EFE – Alex Cruz

About 200 tigers rescued, abandoned, confiscated and from zoos in Mexico have been sent to a rescue and conservation center in India to help prevent extinction in their country of origin, an association and a Mexican sanctuary said on March 16.

In a statement, Mexico’s Association of Zoos, Hatcheries and Aquariums (Azcarm) said it managed the ship in India in partnership with the Ostac Sanctuary, an animal rescue center located in Sinaloa state in northwestern Mexico. Repopulate territories with these species.

In that country, the note states, “Unfortunately this iconic Asian species is threatened with extinction due to poaching and habitat destruction.”

According to: Why do cats love cardboard boxes so much?

“The climate and breeding and conservation programs for tigers and big cats in Mexico have allowed these species to reproduce successfully and favorably,” Ascarm president Ernesto Jazueta said in the statement.

The representative recalled that the best place for these animals would be where they are native That’s why, over several months, they have been working with India’s Green Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Center to relocate around 200 tigers.

“They promised not only for their well-being, but also to work on a special program with all procedures until the release of this species into its natural environment so that it can repopulate the areas where it has practically disappeared,” he said. .

This may interest you: How to bathe a cat or dog? Tips to do at home

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) estimates that it is less than 4,000 specimens of all tiger species in the world.

In addition, the major threat to tigers is, in addition to the destruction and degradation of their habitats, “they are hunted as trophies, and parts of their bodies are extracted for use in traditional Chinese medicine. So all tiger subspecies are extinct and continue to decline.”

Experts on big cats, veterinarians, officials and transporters participated in the exchange, he said, adding that Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) documents were complied with for all the animals. Health requirements provided by both countries.

This may interest you: “Animals Used as Bombs in Armed Conflict”: Carlos Andrés Muñoz

Zazueta added Apart from the tigers, about 50 lions and leopards were also sent, TFrom seizures and rescues, including some from circuses, their care cannot be sustained.

On arrival at the rescue center in India, all the specimens are isolated for observation, then they enter the process of adaptation and bonding with the environment, after which they start working on the specific project. Conservation and rewilding with some models.

🐾 Do you want to stay up to date and know the latest news about the animal world? We invite you to check them out Zoo Network. 🐶🐱 Also, if you have a story or are interested in telling yours with your pet, you can write us here [email protected]