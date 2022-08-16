Mets summons the highest probability Britt Patty Up to the major league roster, ESPN’s Jeff Bassan reports (Via Twitter). The 12th draft pick of 2019 will need to formally select his contract on the 40-man roster. Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the transition to Patty’s selection won’t officially take place until tomorrow (Twitter link).

New York also seems ready to summon the oath Stephen Nogosik From Triple-A, as MLB.com’s Anthony Dicomo Tweets That there’s a locker for him in the club. Nogosek is likely to take the place on the list Carlos Carrascowhich is constrained by IL due to oblique stress.

Patty, 22, split the season between Double-A and Triple-A, posting monster numbers on each stop (albeit with only six matches in Triple-A so far). Ranked as the #26 potential player in the game at FanGraphs, #28 in Baseball America and #38 in The Athletic, Patty swinging turned left in the impressive .315/.410/.533 hitting streak with 19 home runs and 22 doubled in 420 collective board appearances. He’s walked in a great clip with 11.7% and it’s been spot on in 24.8% of his appearances to date.

Rumors about a potential Baty upgrade swirled over the weekend, though Mets captain Buck Showalter briefly put an end to that yesterday, when he specifically indicated that a Baty upgrade wasn’t in the cards. Whether this statement only applies on Monday or whether the organization simply changed its stance doesn’t matter much at this point. Patty will join the Mets in Atlanta and the numbers to see what regular playing time is Louis Gillorm Up to six weeks and veteran Eduardo Escobar Currently banged. (Teams don’t call in patty-caliber leads just because they’re on the bench or deployed to a few innings.)

Patty’s scout reports that he started lifting the ball more in 2022 – resulting in an increase in power output – and improved defensively in the hot corner. The Mets have also tried it in left field on occasion, but with Guillorme shelved and Escobar not at 100%, it seems likely that Baty will be installed in his traditional position, third base, for now. It’s going to be a solid beta experience, as Baty has all the tools needed to be a long-term option in the hot corner in Queens – and this could be the start of that streak.

Sure, the Mets focus more on their productions during the final few weeks of the season than Baty’s service time, but it’s still worth getting quickly to his view in this regard. Patty can’t get a full year of service in 2022, and he won’t be able to get enough time to push the Super Two eligibility limits. Even going until the end of the season, he will still be on track to reaching refereeing eligibility after the 2025 campaign and will remain under team control all the way through to 2028. Future optional assignments may further undo those important milestones, of course.

If Bate does indeed establish himself as a viable regular player in the coming weeks, Escobar’s role at the club will become increasingly murky. Signed to a two-year, $20 million off-season contract, the 33-year-old veteran stumbled his way to the .216/.269/.384 hitting streak with 409 board appearances. With Patty at third base and Jeff McNeill at second, it looks like Escobar’s role will be relegated to that of an expensive bench piece.