Mets acquire Michael Perez from pirates

The Mets acquire the catcher Michael Perez From pirates in exchange for monetary considerations, according to John Heyman of the New York Post (Via Twitter). This is the second deal concluded between the two sides in the past two days.yesterdaysend the designated hitter pirate Daniel Fogelbach to New York for Colin Holdman). In this case, Perez was assigned the task yesterday, so the cost of acquiring the Mets was minimal.

To make room in the list of 40 players, select Mets Travis Blankenhorn For the mission, according to Tim Healey of Newsday Sports (Via Twitter). Blankenhorn was called up to the active roster yesterday, so his designation indicates an active spot on the roster for either Perez or Vogelbach.

In the short term, Perez should serve as a depth of attraction Thomas Nido It requires a short period in the injured list for his bruised hand. In this case, Perez will join with Patrick Mazika To form a tandem catching the Mets. In the long run, Perez can be selected to Triple-A, so he can remain in the Mets organization to serve as depth once Nido and/or James McCann return.

For Pirates, this is simply a way to charge the player some extra cash that they might have lost anyway. they have Jason Delay And the Tyler Heinemann Dealing with catching duties with Perez is now out of the organization. veteran Roberto Perez He’s still sidelined after May’s hamstring surgery.