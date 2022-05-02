Met Gala 2022: Live updates from the red carpet

New York (AFP) – The biggest fashion night of the year, the Met Gala is back on the first Monday in May after years of pandemic turmoil with a celebration of American design and the theme of gilded glitter.

Among the early looks, this look seemed to mean the black or white look to some. Vogue live broadcast Co-host Vanessa Hudgens made her way up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a fuzzy black Victorian lace gown with a long train. She was joined by La La Anthony among the first walkers to don a bold red look with cutout shoulders by Laquan Smith.

“I’m practically naked,” Hudgens joked.

“These stairs are scary,” said Anthony, who helps host Vogue’s live broadcast in the evening.

And if the return of the Met Gala seems like one of those moments it really is.

It’s been less than eight months since the last concert It is an annual fundraiser that collects eight-figure sums For the Met’s Costume Institute. In the pre-pandemic period, about 600 viewers of fashion, sports, music, film, television, technology and others were invited. This year and last, the numbers were closer to 400. The 2020 concert has been cancelled.

More than $16.4 million was raised last year. The star-studded event is the institute’s primary budget feeder.

This year’s event coincides with the opening of the second part of a two-part exhibition In the Fashion Institute Focuses on American fashion and style. The evening dress is gilded glamor and white tie, typical of the Gilded Age, that turbulent period between the Civil War and the beginning of the twentieth century known for its robber barons, drama and grandeur.

This year’s Walk the Grand Staircase at the Met brings the celebration back to its legendary pier on the first Monday in May, with Official live broadcast shown on Vogue’s website .

Vogue’s Anna Wintour has run the party since 1995. She continues as one of the co-hosts honorary for the night, along with stylist Tom Ford and Adam Mosseri of Instagram. The official co-chairs for 2022 are Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda. .

The cost for a seat at the Met Gala last year started at $35,000, though some attend for free. Celebrities are sometimes accompanied (and pushing their own tabs) by the designers they wear or other companies that invite them. The focus on inclusivity in fashion this year may lead to celebration and the inclusion of more unsung designer heroes than usual.

The event is the invention of the late Eleanor Lambert, a powerful fashion publicist as Wintour in her day. In 1948, she needed to find a way to pay for the newly formed Costume Institute, the only department in the Met that had to raise its own money.

While many of the carefully groomed Wintour guest list follow a dress code, others go their own way. Explanation is everything. Think of Rihanna in a papal hat, Billy Porter as a sun god carried by men without a shirt And Lady Gaga is peeling off layers while the fashion world is on hold to watch.

The ceremony is also a twisted time capsule of love that went wrong for celebrity couples who didn’t work out. Kim Kardashian Wei, the former Kanye West, first attended in 2013. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes went in 2008. Jennifer Lopez attended with Marc Anthony in 2011, then with Alex Rodriguez in 2017, 2018, and 2019. She was joined by Ben Affleck Recently after a year of walking alone.

Charlize Theron and Sean Penn were among the couples invited in 2014. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd appeared together in 2017.

