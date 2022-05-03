Met Gala 2022 live: Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian and more hit the red carpet for Gilded Glamor theme

The red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala was filled with gilded glamor as guests attended the most anticipated fashion event of the year.

From Blake Lively to Kim Kardashian Best dressed He surprised the Met Gala stars with vintage dresses and multiple costume changes.

The theme for the evening Met Gala was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” Part Two of the Costume Institute exhibition, which opened on September 18. The first part of the show reflected on last year’s Met Gala theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which was a celebration of all things American fashion.

Last year, the Met Gala was held on September 13, and the previous year, it was canceled due to the pandemic. Normally, around 600 celebrities are invited to celebrate the catchy event on their social calendars, but this year and last, the numbers were closer to 400.

As per tradition, the guest list for this year’s event has been carefully chaired Vogue Anna Wintour, who has run the party since 1995. It was announced earlier this year that the 2022 hosts would include Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who served as official co-chairs for the night.