Memphis men’s basketball team faces multiple NCAA violations

Memphis is said to be facing four Tier 1 violations and two NCAA Tier II violations as a result of an 18-month investigation into the Tigers men’s basketball program.

The Daily Memphian Obtain Notification of Claims and Amended Notice of Claims from the investigation of the Independent Accountability Resolution Process. A case of wrongdoing related to the former Memphis Center James Wiseman The first case accepted by the IARP was in the spring of 2020.

According to the report, Memphis coach Benny Hardaway is the only person named in the allegations notice. It says that Hardaway was involved in at least one level one and two level two violations. The NCAA alleges that Hardaway “failed to demonstrate that he promoted an atmosphere of compliance within the men’s basketball program.”

Memphis Business Appealwho also obtained the documents, reported that the investigation extended beyond Wiseman.

Weizmann, the No. 1 recruit who committed to playing for Hardaway and Memphis during the 2019-20 season, was suspended 12 games in November 2019 for two offenses: his mother accepted $11,500 from Hardaway in the summer of 2017 and Weizmann played in three games. While ineligible.

Memphis appealed the ruling, but the Division I Student Athletic Repatriation Committee upheld the decision.

The Daily Memphian obtained a Memphis response to the allegations, which included this statement:

“The case presents alleged abuses involving the University of Memphis (redacted) which was overloaded with no violations and accusations related to a separate sport (football) for which no charges were brought, and information on UM self-reported and pandemic-related events,” she added. “. “The facts do not show a lack of institutional oversight, a failure to monitor, a failure to cooperate or a lack of (imperfect) responsibility.”

Memphis said Wiseman had no knowledge of the payment, which was used to cover relocation expenses when Wiseman’s family moved from Nashville to Memphis. At the time of the alleged push, Hardaway was the head coach at East High School in Memphis and ran the popular Team Penny show. Since he donated $1 million to Memphis in 2008 to build a gymnasium of fame, Hardaway was considered supportive.

Wiseman played in three games before Memphis was declared ineligible, but eventually left after one month to prepare for the NBA draft.