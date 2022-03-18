Meghan Markle, Archewell’s Voice for Prince Harry reside on Spotify after resolving COVID misinformation concerns

Prince Harry And the Meghan Markle They keep their podcast studio in spotify After it was reported that he is considering leaving the broadcast platform. The Sussex family had concerns about the way Spotify was handling the spread of coronavirus information.

A spokesperson for the production company, Archewell Audio, told FOX Business Thursday that in an effort to mitigate the spread of misinformation, they are committed to working with the streamer to continue the conversation surrounding transparency regarding Spotify’s policies and practices.

Joe Rogan tackles SPOTIFY scandal in first stand-up show since controversy: ‘I talk – for a living’

Archewell Audio has confirmed that its conversations with Spotify have been encouraging and fruitful, and as such it is confident it will go ahead with its exclusive multi-year Spotify deal, and is expected to launch its Duchess of Sussex podcast series which is expected to premiere this summer.

SPOTIFY RETURNS AFTER A POWER OFF RESULTS IN DISTURB

Spotify found itself in hot water last month when musician Neil Young accused podcast host Joe Rogan of spreading false information about COVID-19 vaccines through Rogan’s exclusive Spotify show.

Joe Rogan Rescinds His $100 Million Bid For JOE Rogan

Young went on to warn Spotify to allow Rogan to continue his podcast and then pull his music off the platform.

The dust has prompted other music and content creators like Joni Mitchell and India Ari to leave Spotify, too, in protest.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle haven’t provided much audio content from their studio since they were announced exclusive partnership with Spotify in late 2020.