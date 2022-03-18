March 18, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Meghan Markle, Archewell's Voice for Prince Harry reside on Spotify after resolving COVID misinformation concerns

Meghan Markle, Archewell’s Voice for Prince Harry reside on Spotify after resolving COVID misinformation concerns

Cassandra Kelley March 18, 2022 2 min read

Biotechnology Entrepreneur and Woke, Inc. Author Vivek Ramaswamy says Spotify has been given a chance to “distinguish” themselves.

Prince Harry And the Meghan Markle They keep their podcast studio in spotify After it was reported that he is considering leaving the broadcast platform. The Sussex family had concerns about the way Spotify was handling the spread of coronavirus information.

A spokesperson for the production company, Archewell Audio, told FOX Business Thursday that in an effort to mitigate the spread of misinformation, they are committed to working with the streamer to continue the conversation surrounding transparency regarding Spotify’s policies and practices.

Joe Rogan tackles SPOTIFY scandal in first stand-up show since controversy: ‘I talk – for a living’

British royal commentator Hilary Fordwich says Prince Harry should be “releasing some dirt” on the royals if he’s making that much money by publishing Penguin Random House.

Archewell Audio has confirmed that its conversations with Spotify have been encouraging and fruitful, and as such it is confident it will go ahead with its exclusive multi-year Spotify deal, and is expected to launch its Duchess of Sussex podcast series which is expected to premiere this summer.

SPOTIFY RETURNS AFTER A POWER OFF RESULTS IN DISTURB

Spotify found itself in hot water last month when musician Neil Young accused podcast host Joe Rogan of spreading false information about COVID-19 vaccines through Rogan’s exclusive Spotify show.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have spoken out about misinformation on Spotify in the wake of many critics of Joe Rogan. (Getty Images/Getty Images)

See also  When does Batman air on HBO Max?

Joe Rogan Rescinds His $100 Million Bid For JOE Rogan

Young went on to warn Spotify to allow Rogan to continue his podcast and then pull his music off the platform.

The dust has prompted other music and content creators like Joni Mitchell and India Ari to leave Spotify, too, in protest.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle haven’t provided much audio content from their studio since they were announced exclusive partnership with Spotify in late 2020.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Dolly Parton remains on this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees: NPR

March 18, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
1 min read

Kim Kardashian Says She Tried To Take The Highway During Kanye’s Attacks

March 18, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

Olga Smirnova withdraws from the Bolshoi Ballet due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

March 17, 2022 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

2 min read

Meghan Markle, Archewell’s Voice for Prince Harry reside on Spotify after resolving COVID misinformation concerns

March 18, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
4 min read

NASA’s New Moon rocket, the most powerful rocket ever, takes off for the first time

March 18, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Aaron Rodgers ‘was aware’ of Davante Adams’ developments ‘in recent days’

March 18, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Gran Turismo 7 can’t run for about a day with the server still out

March 18, 2022 Jack Kimmons