Megan Thee Stallion Presents Tory Lanez’s First Interview With Gayle King

Megan Thee Stallion is finally ready to talk about shooting Tory Lenz in 2020.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 27, sat down with CBS’s Gayle King for her first TV interview about the incident. In the interview, which aired Monday on CBS Mornings, Megan Thee Stallion (real name: Megan Pete) shared tearful memories of what happened.

Lenz, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was accused in 2020 of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet outside a party in the Hollywood Hills in July. The felony assault case is still ongoing, and he was briefly jailed earlier this month after a judge said he violated a protection order.

The incident began as “an argument because I was ready to go and everyone else wasn’t ready to go,” Megan Thee Stallion told King. “But it’s like normal friends stuff. We make a fuss about silly things all the time.”

“But I’ve never laid my hands on anyone,” she said, sobbing, “I’ve never raised my voice so loudly. Like, that was one of the times where it was–it shouldn’t be so crazy.”

The rapper said that she got out of the car and “everything happened very quickly”: she suddenly heard a man shouting “dance”, followed by an expletive addressed to her.

“And then he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God,'” she recalls. “He shot twice. I was so scared… I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too fast. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, if I take a wrong move, I don’t know if he can shoot something so critical. I don’t know if he can shoot me and kill me.’

King asked Megan Thay Stallion if she was “afraid for your life at the time”.

“I was really scared,” she replied, choking, “because I had never been shot before.”

Megan Thee Stallion said Lenz offered her money in exchange for her silence in the aftermath. But the police have already arrived at the scene – “a lot of them”, including helicopters, and the rapper’s first thought was “we are about to die”.

“The George Floyd incident just happened and the police often shoot first and ask questions afterward,” she said. “I got shot about to kill someone. Something bad is about to happen.”

When the police arrived at the scene, he ordered all the passengers to get out of the car. The footage obtained by TMZ for the first time shows Megan Thee Stallion retracting with her hand raised, limping as her foot bleeds.

“I don’t remember everything they (the police) said to me, but I do remember them asking ‘What happened to you?'” “And I didn’t want them to kill any of us or shoot either of us, so I just said I stepped on the glass.”

Since then, those who sided with Lenz have used this comment as evidence that her story adds nothing.

“For some reason, I was just trying to protect us all,” she said. “I didn’t want (the police) to kill us. Even though this person did it to me, my first reaction was to try to save us. I didn’t want to see anyone die, so I said I just stepped on the glass. So when I see people They’re trying to use that against me, to say I was lying… I was lying to protect us all. Sometimes I wish I’d never said it.”

After months of speculation and publicity surrounding the incident, Lenz was indicted in October 2020. Initially, Los Angeles police only reported the incident when a shooting took place, a woman injured in the foot, and a man arrested based on weapons allegations.

But Megan Thee Stallion revealed a few days later that her foot injuries came from gunshots, and more than a month after the accident, she said in an Instagram video that it was Lenz who shot them. She revealed more slowly across social media in subsequent weeks.

“The way people have asked and openly discussed whether I played a role in my violent assault proves that my concerns about discussing what happened were, unfortunately,” she wrote in an opinion piece for The New York Times.

The day after the indictment, Lenz tweeted that “the truth will come to light” and “the charge is not an indictment.”

Lenz is due to appear in court for a hearing in June before a trial scheduled for September. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of approximately 23 years.

