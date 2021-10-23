Meet the vegetarian crocodile Babia who lives with the monks in a temple in India

Crocodile One The most endangered animal species in the worldThey are wild and predatory animals that attack both food and defense when threatened. This reptile is the most lethal animal, especially in Africa There are about 1,000 deaths per year, The highest number considering that crocodiles can avoid living areas.





However, despite being one of the most aggressive and dangerous animals, there are always exceptions. This is the case of the crocodile Babia in India, who lived for more than 70 years with the monks of the Sri Ananthapura shrine in the north of Kerala.

The crocodile lives with the monks of Sri Ananthapura Sannathi Twitter / @Deepash89016327

The monks who live with the crocodile promise that it is completely harmless and that it does not attack anyone. Even if the animal is in the cave in the sacred pool almost all day, the monks can feed daily, wander around everywhere, warm it, and bathe in the pool for a long time.

The animal eats only one kilogram of cooked white rice daily, and a monk gives it directly to his mouth twice a day: either at eight in the morning and in the afternoon or evening. “It does not eat meat; it does not even affect the fish in the lake,” assured monk Chandra Prakash. DNM.

The monks have been offering him daily cooked white rice for over 70 years Twitter / @Deepash89016327

However, crocodile experts say that it is not possible for an animal to eat rice balls alone and that it can survive for many years without any kind of animal protein. In particular, zoologist Anirban Chaudhary is clear: “The crocodile in the temple pond may have fed mainly to the fish there and consumed the rice as part of the conditional behavior. Add to their diet the rice balls served twice a day.”

The fact is that such irresponsibility should not be carried out under any circumstances, even if the monks insist on the innocence of the animal and tourists insist on accessing and touching it. Although the crocodile has never attacked anyone, that does not mean it cannot be done in the future, after all it is a wild and aggressive animal that is completely unpredictable.

The crocodile has become a tourist destination Twitter / @Deepash89016327

Babia has become a star in the country and a tourist destination for the sanctuary. Many tourists gather at night every day in the hope of seeing a strange pet living with the monks.

