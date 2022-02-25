February 27, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Medvedev No. 1 in the Russian world calls for peace after "Day of the Roller Coaster"

Medvedev No. 1 in the Russian world calls for peace after “Day of the Roller Coaster”

Teri Riley February 25, 2022 2 min read

TENNIS – ATP 500 – Aberto Mexicano – Fairmont Acapulco Princess, Acapulco, Mexico – February 24, 2022 Russian Daniil Medvedev leaves the field after his quarter-final win against Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka REUTERS/Henri Romero

Feb 25 (Reuters) – Russian Daniil Medvedev said he wanted to promote peace around the world after a “lively day” when he was confirmed as the world’s best tennis player and his country invaded Ukraine.

Watching the news wasn’t easy, said US Open champion Medvedev, who came to court in Acapulco, Mexico, hours after Novak Djokovic’s quarter-final loss in Dubai meant the Russian would replace him at the top of the men’s standings.

“Being a tennis player I want to promote peace around the world,” the 26-year-old said after reaching the semi-finals of the ATP 500 by defeating Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka.

“We play in many different countries. I’ve been to many different countries as a beginner and as a professional. It’s not easy to hear all this news. I’m all for peace.”

Medvedev’s compatriot, world number seven Andrei Rublev, beat Ukraine’s Denis Molchanov to win the doubles title in Marseille last week.

“It was amazing because I think people need to stay together and that’s the most important thing,” Medvedev said, referring to the partnership between Rublev and Molchanov.

“At the moment, you understand that sometimes tennis is not that important,” he said, although he added that he wanted to win his match.

See also  Will the dolphins do another run at Deshaun Watson?

“It was definitely not easy to play and I’m glad I was able to win the match. It was just a bit on a fun filled day.”

Rublev said he had received some bad comments online because of the situation in Ukraine.

“In these moments you realize that my match is not important. It is not about my match and how it affects me. What is happening is even more terrible,” Rublev said after his victory over Mackenzie McDonald in the Dubai Championships late on Thursday.

“You realize how important (it is) to have peace in the world and to respect each other no matter what, to be united. It is about that. We must take care of our land and each other. That is the most important thing.”

(Reporting by Sudiptu Ganguly in Mumbai). Editing by Robert Persell

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

