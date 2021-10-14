Media.net Divyan Durakia tops the list – EzAnime.net

With 15 people, Bangalore is the preferred city for the business headquarters of these young wealthy creators, followed by New Delhi 8 and Mumbai 5.

IIFL Wealth and Hurun India have released the IIFL Wealth Hurun India 40 & Self-Made Rich List 2021 list of the richest entrepreneurs under the age of 40 and 1,000 from India. Wealth calculations are taken from September 15, 2021. This list is a continuation of IIFL’s Hurun India 2021 India Rich List released on September 30, 2021.

Divyank Durakia, 39, of Media.net topped the list with a fortune of Rs 12,500 crore, followed by Browserstock co-founders Nakul Agarwal, 38, and Riteish Arora, 37, with assets of Rs 12,400 crore each.

On the back of the EaseMyTrip IPO, founders Rikant Pitti (33), Nishant Pitti (35) and Prashant Pitti (37) are on the IIFL Wealth 40 & Self-Made Rich List 2021. Manish Kumar Tapkara (37), EKI founder BSE-SME is a strong startup site Energy, which has registered a public offer, is the only non-technology newcomer on the list.

On the rich list, Yadin Shah, co-founder and joint CEO of IIFL Wealth, manages AUM for $ 38 billion, saying: “IIFL Wealth Hurun India 40 & Self-Rich List supports a change we have already seen in the 2021 IIFL Wealth. The current economic landscape, with the power of technology and digital solutions, has created an environment conducive to emerging entrepreneurs. As many young entrepreneurs become unicorns, it is encouraging to see so many who have successfully left, now creating mutual funds to support innovative ideas and invest in other emerging entrepreneurs.

Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and MD of Hurun India, said: “IIFL Wealth Hurun India 40 and the self-produced rich list represent the highest stars in Indian business, and all of them have reached the significant milestone of entering IIFL Wealth Hurun before the age of 40.

“The number of self-employed people under the age of 40 on the rich list has increased nine times in five years. I hope this list will quadruple to 200 participants in the next 5 years,” Junaid said.

Top 10

This list includes the details of all the entrepreneurs listed in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India 2021 Rich List, who are 40 years of age or below.

Where they live

Of the 45 entrepreneurs, 42 live in India. With 15 people, Bangalore is the preferred city for the business headquarters of these young wealthy creators, followed by New Delhi 8 and Mumbai 5.

Career breakdown

Software and services and transportation and logistics are the major contributors to the wealth of entrepreneurs under the age of 40.

Calculate your taxes with BSE, NSE, US Market & Latest NAV, Mutual Fund Portfolio, Latest IPO News, Best Performance IPOs, Tax Calculator Earnings, Best Market Winners, Best Losers and Best Equity Funds. . Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

The Financial Express is now in the Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.