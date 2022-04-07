April 7, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Max Payne 1 and 2 coming to PS5

Jack Kimmons April 7, 2022 2 min read

Remedy has announced that it will remake PlayStation 2 classics Max Payne And the Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne For PlayStation 5 in partnership with Rockstar Games. The two remanufactured products will be shipped as a single product, and the project is currently in the ‘concept development stage’. Remedy will use its own Northlight game engine and production is funded by Grand Theft Auto maker. The budget for the game is said to be the same as a “typical Remedy AAA production”. The release date is not mentioned as part of press release.

Sam Houser, founder of Rockstar Games, said, “We were thrilled when our old friends at Remedy contacted us about remastering the original Max Payne games. We are huge fans of the work the Remedy team has created over the years, and we can’t wait to run these new releases.”

Remedy CEO Tero Virtala then explains how the Max Payne series has always held a special place in everyone’s hearts at Remedy. “We are very excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again for the opportunity to bring the original Max Payne Games story, action and atmosphere, to players in new ways.”

First released on PC in the summer of 2001, the first Max Payne made its way to PS2 six months later. Its successor, the downfall of Max Payne, followed just two years later in December of 2003. Fans then had to wait a full nine years for Max Payne 3 It comes in 2012. The series has been known for its fresh noir atmosphere, groundbreaking storytelling and bulletproof games, and has sold over 7.5 million copies so far. Besides this newly announced project, Remedy is also developing Alan Wake II.

Are you interested in these modifications? Share your initial thoughts in the comments below.

