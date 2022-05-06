May 7, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Matt Mike Haggerty, actor for 'Friends' and 'Somebody Somewhere'

Cassandra Kelley May 7, 2022 1 min read

It is with great sadness that the family of Michael J.

Hagerty played Everett’s father on the HBO series.

“I fell in love with Mike the moment I met him,” Everett added In another post. “He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger. We were devastated that he passed away.”

Over the years the actor has amassed a long list of TV guest roles, primarily in comedies, but also in dramas like “ER” and “Deadwood”.

In addition to “Friends,” where he played the building superhero Mr. Treasure, he appeared in a memorable episode of “Seinfeld” as a clothing store owner and had recurring roles in the comedies “Lucky Lowe” (starring Louis CK), “The George.” Carlin Show” and most recently “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”.

Actor and director Jay Duplass has been added in tweet: “Mike Haggerty was a great actor and a great man. I will miss him. He lives in our hearts forever.”

Hagerty is survived by his wife Mary Catherine, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg, according to Everett’s publication.

CNN’s Brian Lowry contributed to this story.

