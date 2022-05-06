Matt Mike Haggerty, actor for ‘Friends’ and ‘Somebody Somewhere’

It is with great sadness that the family of Michael J.
Hagerty played Everett’s father on the HBO series.
Over the years the actor has amassed a long list of TV guest roles, primarily in comedies, but also in dramas like “ER” and “Deadwood”.
In addition to “Friends,” where he played the building superhero Mr. Treasure, he appeared in a memorable episode of “Seinfeld” as a clothing store owner and had recurring roles in the comedies “Lucky Lowe” (starring Louis CK), “The George.” Carlin Show” and most recently “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”.
Hagerty is survived by his wife Mary Catherine, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg, according to Everett’s publication.
