Massachusetts dad pays $21,000 for last-minute tickets to Taylor Swift

May 21, 2023 | 1:48 a.m

Look what I made him do, ticket sellers.

Massachusetts dad Anthony Silva was forced to spend $21,000 on tickets for his daughter and friends to see a sold-out Taylor Swift concert because his original tickets never arrived, according to a report.

In November, Silva bought four tickets for Swift’s “The Era’s Tour” leg at Gillette Stadium on May 20 as a Christmas gift for his 19-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn.

The complete set, purchased through StubHub, cost Silva $1,800, but he was still empty-handed days before the show.

He chose to move to a different ticket site as he met the whopping $21,000 price tag — 11 times the amount he initially paid on StubHub.

“this is not true ,” Silva told WCVB. “In my opinion, they should not wait until the day before tickets are sent by the seller.”

StubHub, a third party ticket exchange and reseller, has a policy whereby tickets are not sent to the purchaser until after the day before the event and replacement tickets are not available.

“Almost $21,000, for better seats but of course you can see that sets me back quite a bit,” Silva told the outlet. “I think it is for no reason other than incompetence through the third party or through StubHub.”

Silva, who also rented a limousine for the all-inclusive experience, was having fun at the expense of his 19-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn, before telling her about the newly acquired tickets.

“We played a prank on them by telling them yesterday, telling them the tickets were already gone, and the look on their faces I never want to see again. One girl had a trembling lip,” said Silva.





Anthony Silva originally spent about $1,800 on the four tickets last November on StubHub, a ticket selling site, but they were never delivered and the company told him replacement seats were not available. WCVB





Katelyn Silva said she was “very angry” and “frustrated” about the ticket incident “because I’ve been looking forward to this for nine months.” WCVB

Catelyn is disappointed to discover the tickets have not been delivered, causing a small tantrum over the fiasco.

She told the outlet, “I came home playing stuff, I was so angry, so disappointed because I had been looking forward to this for nine months.”

Ticketmaster canceled Swift’s public “era tour” for sale in November, claiming “historically unprecedented” demand for pre-sale events.

“Due to extremely high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient stock of tickets remaining to meet this demand, TOMORROW ON SALE FOR Taylor Swift | Eras Tour CANCELED,” the ticket company tweeted at the time.





Katelyn Silva (R) and her friends were able to attend the concert, thanks to her dad’s hefty spending. Instagram





Silva paid $21,000 on another seller’s site for Swift’s Saturday show that his daughter and her friends have their hearts set on in Gillette’s court. Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

Twenty-five Swift fans took legal action against the Tickemaster in December, suing the company for fraud and intentional misrepresentation in the wake of the fiasco.

Likewise, other Swift fans have been burned by the third-party ticketing site.

A Maryland family had to shell out $2,100 when their tickets to a concert last weekend in Philadelphia weren’t delivered — compared to $700 initially paid.

“I wanted Taylor Swift to be my first party,” said 15-year-old Leila Mahoney. We say WTOP About the tickets her parents got from StubHub for Hanukkah “…. I was so excited. Everything was packed. “

with wire





