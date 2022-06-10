Mass protests in India and Bangladesh demanding his arrest for insulting Muhammad

This content was released on June 10, 2022 – 11:40

New Delhi / Dhaka, June 10 (EFE) .- Thousands of Muslims in several cities across India and Bangladesh staged protests on Friday demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma, the national spokesperson of the BJP, which currently rules India, for his recent insult. Prophet Muhammad during a debate on television.

In India, the largest protests were recorded when thousands of people protested in Srinagar, the main city of Muslim-majority Kashmir, New Delhi, the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and the state of Telangana. Mosques after Friday prayers.

Blackout in Indian Kashmir

Internet services were shut down by Kashmir authorities and a major police standoff was not enough to quell protests that erupted last night in various districts of the region and lasted until this Friday.

“Security forces have been forcibly stationed in Srinagar, other parts of the valley and in the Senap Valley to maintain law and order,” an unnamed police official told Efe.

As a precautionary measure, mobile internet services have been cut off in Srinagar and parts of the Senap Valley.

They did not allow mass prayers at the city’s main mosque, the Jamia Masjid, which has been in effect since May 27, two days after a separatist leader was sentenced to life in prison in the region.

This moved protests to other mosques, where religious leaders demanded the arrest of Nupur Sharma, who in a televised debate last week justified his comments on the crimes he committed against the Prophet Muhammad and the media chief of his faction, Naveen Kumar Jindal. On Twitter.

However, many leaders demanded reconciliation and patience between communities.

At the same time, protests erupted in other parts of India, such as New Delhi in the capital or the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where worshipers gathered outside mosques and chanted slogans and slandered accusations.

Television footage revealed the tense situation in most cities, which led to accusations by authorities against throwing stones at protesters in some cities, although it did not leave any serious incidents.

Complaints in Bangladesh

In neighboring Bangladesh, about 5,000 Islamists organized a peaceful protest in the capital against comments about the prophet, Dhaka Deputy Commissioner of Police Abdul Ahad Efe told PTI.

At the end of the demonstration near the Fiyadul Muqaram National Mosque, Shahidul Islam Khan, the Bangladesh spokesman for the Islamic Movement, said, “We demand that the Indian government arrest those who make derogatory remarks about the Prophet.

We also urge the Government of Bangladesh to formally condemn the remarks made in Parliament and to summon the Indian High Commissioner to condemn the remarks, ”he added.

Khan also warned that the Indian High Commission in Dhaka would be cordoned off on June 16 if the government did not take any action. EFE

