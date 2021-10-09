Mass murder case against WHO scientist misleading “India” | Checker

A post on Facebook on September 6, 2021 shows an image with this text: “India The scientist blames WHO (World Health Organization), Sammia Swaminathan, For mass murder: the beginning of responsibility “. In addition, it contains a photo of a researcher from a health institution.

Similarly, to date, the post, which has more than 600 contacts and 2,000 copies on the social network, provides a link to the “article” published on the blog on August 24. “Hanne the Prophet Herland”.

However, the information in this publication Misleading.

Incorrect output. Photo: Capture on Facebook.

The Government of India has not made this allegation

The link attached to the viral image indicates it The allegation was made by the Indian Bar Association (IPA).. There is a talk “Request” Against Swaminathan as the cause of death of many after declaration In a tweet that the WHO did not recommend Ivermectin in the Covid-19 cases.

To write “Hanne the Prophet Herland”, Vaccines “poisons” and governments cover up the “cures” of the new corona virus – like Ivermectin – to “create fear” and “serve the dark agenda of population reduction”.

The May 25, 2021, Sent by IPA “Legal Alert” Swaminathan was accused of conducting a “false propaganda against Ivermectin”. The organization is questioning this tweet written by scientist L May 10: “Safety and efficacy are important when using any medication for a new symptom. The WHO recommends that Ivermectin not be used for Covit-19 except in clinical trials.

Also, Swaminathan in his message – has already been deleted Link From an American laboratory report Merck. There is no scientific basis for the possible therapeutic effect against (The) Govit-19 from preliminary studies. There is no significant evidence of clinical activity or clinical efficacy in patients with Govit-19 disease. The company ends up on ivermectin.

A ArticleJournalist Shivika Sharma, who was logically published on September 10, described the Mumbai-based IPA. “It has no legal or statutory status in India and should not be confused with the Bombay Bar Association, the official association of lawyers in the Bombay High Court.”. In addition, he argued, “it is important to keep in mind that sending a legal notice is not the same as recording charges in a court of law.”

Also, in Press Release From Health policy monitoring, Written on June 18 IPA Legal Announcement by Raisa Santos and Elaine Ruth Fletcher “Group is a voluntary organization with no legal or regulatory status” In the country.

According to the media, the WHO has announced that it “regrets” these unjustified attacks on top officials. There is no “knowledge that the IBA has put forward any formal procedure”.

There is no evidence that Ivermectin works to treat and prevent Govit-19

In the legal statement, the IPA supports and supports the use of this drug as a preventive and therapeutic effect in Govit-19 cases. Front row Govt-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) And in British Ivermect Recommendations Development Committee (BIRD).

The FLCCC investigation revealed Briefly temporary en Boundaries in Pharmacology, Pero It was rejected on March 1, 2021, As pointed out Scientist. Announced by Frederick Fender, Chief Executive of Boundaries Release In it he questions the article of this group.

“This document Does not provide an objective and symmetrical scientific contribution to the evaluation of ivermectin as a possible treatment for COVID-19 (..) Boundaries on the efficacy of Ivermectin as a treatment for Govit-19 patients did not take any position; However, we take a very firm stand against unbalanced or unsubstantiated scientific conclusions, ”he concludes.

BIRD is an anti-vaccine group among its members Guardian report. On An article from the BBC, By Rachel Schreier and Jack GoodmanUnsubstantiated claims indicate that the Govt-19 vaccine has caused a high number of deaths.

In previous articles by Verificador de La República, experts and international organizations did not recommend ivermectin as a treatment and prevention for Govit-19 due to lack of scientific evidence (1, 2, 3 And 4)

On September 23, the Medical Research Council of India (ICMR) – India’s leading medical research organization – removed this drug from the “Medical Guidelines” for Covit-19 India Today.

Also, the media reported on June 7, The Directorate of Public Health, Which depends on the Union Ministry of Health in India, This drug was discontinued as part of a series of prescribed medications to treat the disease.

Also, in March 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) Discouragement “Use Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 if not in clinical trials.”

A team of experts – developed by this company – analyzed the research on this drug as “very unreliable”. This group is not barred from using Ivermectin administration “Not applicable to current guidelines”.

Conclusion

Charge against Sammia Swaminathan It was not done by him Government of IndiaBut by a bar association that approves Ivermectin for the treatment and prevention of Govit-19. At this time, experts and national and international organizations do not recommend the use of this disease due to lack of scientific evidence. Therefore, we are misleading the post.

