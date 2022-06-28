Mary Mara Dead: She Was “Law & Order” Actress 61

Mary Mara, the actress best known for her recurring roles in “ER” and “Law & Order,” died in Cape Vincent, New York Sunday from an apparent drowning. She was 61 years old.

In a report published on Monday, New York State Police confirmed the discovery of maras in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent around 8:10 p.m. Sunday by various officers. According to a statement from an actor, Mara was staying at her sister Martha’s summer home. A preliminary investigation indicated that Mara drowned while swimming. Her body has been taken to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s office, where an autopsy will be performed to determine an official cause of death.

In a statement to diverseMara director Craig Dorfman confirmed her death.

“Mary was one of the best actresses I ever met,” Dorfman wrote. “I still remember seeing her on stage in 1992 in ‘Mad Forest’ off Broadway. She was electric, fun, and real personal. Everyone loved her. We’ll miss her.”

Mara was born and raised in Syracuse, New York before going to study at San Francisco State University and Yale. She began her career in film and television in 1989 with the television movie “The Preppie Murder”, and has gone on to amass over 80 screen credits. Her notable productions include “ER,” which saw her play the recurring patient Loretta Sweet, and police procedural “Nash Bridges,” which saw her star in the main cast as Inspector Brian Carson. Other notable TV credits include “NYPD Blue,” “Ally McBeal,” “Farscape,” “Law & Order,” “The West Wing,” “Monk,” “Shameless,” “Ray Donovan,” “Dexter,” and “Criminal.” minds.”

On stage, Mara appeared at the New York Shakespeare Festival production of “Twelfth Night” with Michelle Pfeiffer, Jeff Goldblum, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Gregory Hines. In 1990, she co-produced with William Hurt in the production of Ivanov’s Yale Repertory by Anton Chekhov.

Mara appeared in her first movie in 1992 with “Love Potion No. 9”, and in the same year appeared with Billy Crystal’s daughter in the movie Mr. Saturday Night.” Other credits include “Bound,” “A Civil Action,” “K-Pax,” “Gridiron Gang,” and “Prom Night.” After appearing in the 2020 movie Break Even, Mara retired from acting and returned to live in Syracuse. .

Mara is survived by her stepdaughter Katie Myrsola, sisters Martha Mara and Susan Dailey, son-in-law Scott Dailey and nephew Christopher Dailey.