December 1, 2021

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Maruti-Suzuki captures India, one of the world’s major markets

Byron Rodgers December 1, 2021 2 min read

A few years ago New car for sale in India They are not very relevant due to the low volume they have recorded. Today the situation is completely different and despite a huge margin of improvement, the volume to be moved is already significant, exceeding three million vehicles each year. What Maruti –Suzuki Domine is definitely a pleasant surprise.

Such a small manufacturer en Maruti-Suzuki was able to succeed due to the high reliability of its vehicles For users for many years Both are from India Such as Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka, Easily dominating and exposing local companies Mahindra or Tata.

The first 50 models are 6 months 2021

  1. Maruti –Suzuki Swift 102.206
  2. Maruti-Suzuki WagonR 94.839
  3. Maruti-Suzuki Baleno 93.823
  4. Maruti-Suzuki Alto 85.616
  5. Maruti-Suzuki DZire 70.991
  6. Hyundai Crete 67,283
  7. Maruti –Suzuki is gone Breeze 60.183
  8. Hyundai Grand i10 56.286
  9. Hyundai location 54.675
  10. Maruti-Suzuki Ertiga 49,900
  11. That Celtos 49,643
  12. TATA Nexon 46.247
  13. Kia Sonnet 45668
  14. Hyundai Elite i20 41.326
  15. TATA Altroz ​​37,655
  16. Mahindra Bolero 36.728
  17. TATA Tiago 36491
  18. Maruti-Suzuki S-35.389
  19. Toyota Innova 22.293
  20. Honda Amaze 20.897
  21. Hyundai Accent 20.616
  22. Maruti –Suzuki Ignis 20.129
  23. Mahindra Scorpio 19.465
  24. Mahindra XUV300 19.383
  25. Maruti-Suzuki Celerio 19.175
  26. Ford EcoSport 18.758
  27. Renault Quid 17,985
  28. MG Hector 17.780
  29. Maruti-Suzuki XL6 17.334
  30. Renault Tripper16.508
  31. Nissan Magnet 16.365
  32. Mahindra Thar 14.288
  33. Honda City 13.854
  34. Toyota Urban Cruiser 13.788
  35. Toyota Clanza 13,354
  36. Renault kicker 13.226
  37. Hyundai Verna 12.739
  38. Hyundai Santro 12.348
  39. TATA Harrier 11.870
  40. Maruti-Suzuki S-Cross 9.539
  41. VW Polo 9.179
  42. Tata Digor 9.131
  43. TATA Safari 8,635
  44. Toyota Fortuner 7,336
  45. Maruti-Suzuki Civic 7.003
  46. Honda WR-V 5,045
  47. Jeep Compass 4.967
  48. Hyundai Reach 4,463
  49. Ford Attempt 4.365
  50. Koda Quick 4.179
See also  Johnson government fears Indian variant of virus expansion plans halted | Community

Take a look at the top 10 to see how Maruti-Suzuki It has six models, four of which are in excellent condition with very high figures. The Swift For some years now, it has been the primary product with an attractive design, a well-thought-out range to fit the pockets of the majority, and the possibility of adding a robotic box.

Of the recently introduced models, it is worth noting the exciting result Hyundai Creta, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger And of course Hyundai Reach Already in the top 50 in two months. Currently The Team Volkswagen Although interesting results are expected once the specific offer for this market is available at full capacity operating dealerships it will not depart.

[Fotos: Facebook de las marcas]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Los Leoncidos face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the Junior World Cup in India.

December 1, 2021 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Beware India – Third

November 30, 2021 Byron Rodgers
7 min read

The Walking Dead of India: “They saw me as a ghost”

November 30, 2021 Byron Rodgers

You may have missed

2 min read

Maruti-Suzuki captures India, one of the world’s major markets

December 1, 2021 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Los Leoncidos face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the Junior World Cup in India.

December 1, 2021 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Beware India – Third

November 30, 2021 Byron Rodgers
7 min read

The Walking Dead of India: “They saw me as a ghost”

November 30, 2021 Byron Rodgers