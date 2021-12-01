Maruti-Suzuki captures India, one of the world’s major markets

A few years ago New car for sale in India They are not very relevant due to the low volume they have recorded. Today the situation is completely different and despite a huge margin of improvement, the volume to be moved is already significant, exceeding three million vehicles each year. What Maruti –Suzuki Domine is definitely a pleasant surprise.

Such a small manufacturer en Maruti-Suzuki was able to succeed due to the high reliability of its vehicles For users for many years Both are from India Such as Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka, Easily dominating and exposing local companies Mahindra or Tata.

The first 50 models are 6 months 2021

Take a look at the top 10 to see how Maruti-Suzuki It has six models, four of which are in excellent condition with very high figures. The Swift For some years now, it has been the primary product with an attractive design, a well-thought-out range to fit the pockets of the majority, and the possibility of adding a robotic box.

Of the recently introduced models, it is worth noting the exciting result Hyundai Creta, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger And of course Hyundai Reach Already in the top 50 in two months. Currently The Team Volkswagen Although interesting results are expected once the specific offer for this market is available at full capacity operating dealerships it will not depart.

