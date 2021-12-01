Maruti-Suzuki captures India, one of the world’s major markets

A few years ago New car for sale in India They are not very relevant due to the low volume they have recorded. Today the situation is completely different and despite a huge margin of improvement, the volume to be moved is already significant, exceeding three million vehicles each year. What Maruti –Suzuki Domine is definitely a pleasant surprise.
Such a small manufacturer en Maruti-Suzuki was able to succeed due to the high reliability of its vehicles For users for many years Both are from India Such as Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka, Easily dominating and exposing local companies Mahindra or Tata.
The first 50 models are 6 months 2021
- Maruti –Suzuki Swift 102.206
- Maruti-Suzuki WagonR 94.839
- Maruti-Suzuki Baleno 93.823
- Maruti-Suzuki Alto 85.616
- Maruti-Suzuki DZire 70.991
- Hyundai Crete 67,283
- Maruti –Suzuki is gone Breeze 60.183
- Hyundai Grand i10 56.286
- Hyundai location 54.675
- Maruti-Suzuki Ertiga 49,900
- That Celtos 49,643
- TATA Nexon 46.247
- Kia Sonnet 45668
- Hyundai Elite i20 41.326
- TATA Altroz 37,655
- Mahindra Bolero 36.728
- TATA Tiago 36491
- Maruti-Suzuki S-35.389
- Toyota Innova 22.293
- Honda Amaze 20.897
- Hyundai Accent 20.616
- Maruti –Suzuki Ignis 20.129
- Mahindra Scorpio 19.465
- Mahindra XUV300 19.383
- Maruti-Suzuki Celerio 19.175
- Ford EcoSport 18.758
- Renault Quid 17,985
- MG Hector 17.780
- Maruti-Suzuki XL6 17.334
- Renault Tripper16.508
- Nissan Magnet 16.365
- Mahindra Thar 14.288
- Honda City 13.854
- Toyota Urban Cruiser 13.788
- Toyota Clanza 13,354
- Renault kicker 13.226
- Hyundai Verna 12.739
- Hyundai Santro 12.348
- TATA Harrier 11.870
- Maruti-Suzuki S-Cross 9.539
- VW Polo 9.179
- Tata Digor 9.131
- TATA Safari 8,635
- Toyota Fortuner 7,336
- Maruti-Suzuki Civic 7.003
- Honda WR-V 5,045
- Jeep Compass 4.967
- Hyundai Reach 4,463
- Ford Attempt 4.365
- Koda Quick 4.179
Take a look at the top 10 to see how Maruti-Suzuki It has six models, four of which are in excellent condition with very high figures. The Swift For some years now, it has been the primary product with an attractive design, a well-thought-out range to fit the pockets of the majority, and the possibility of adding a robotic box.
Of the recently introduced models, it is worth noting the exciting result Hyundai Creta, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger And of course Hyundai Reach Already in the top 50 in two months. Currently The Team Volkswagen Although interesting results are expected once the specific offer for this market is available at full capacity operating dealerships it will not depart.[Fotos: Facebook de las marcas]
“Beer fanatic. Bacon advocate. Wannabe travel junkie. Social media practitioner. Award-winning gamer. Food lover.”
More Stories
Los Leoncidos face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the Junior World Cup in India.
Beware India – Third
The Walking Dead of India: “They saw me as a ghost”