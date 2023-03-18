Mark Zuckerberg grilled by Meta employees at the meeting

Mark Zuckerberg is questioned by Meta staff at a city council meeting.

Employees at Meta confronted Mark Zuckerberg at an all-hands meeting on Friday after learning of their company’s massive layoffs, according to a… Washington Post.

As part of the company’s “year of efficiency,” Meta’s CEO revealed in a Facebook post on March 14 that they wanted to fire another 10,000 workers and implement a new hiring freeze.

Washington Postwhich obtained a transcript of the meeting on March 16, reported that Zuckerberg answered inquiries and made an effort to describe Meta’s restructuring and reorganization strategy.

“Zuckerberg was asked a question about how employees can be expected to trust the company’s leadership after two rounds of layoffs. He said he expects to be evaluated based on the company’s performance and transparency about its mission, but leaders should be allowed to change their minds,” the news agency reported.

“I think the way people will judge whether you trust me and want to work for this company is whether we succeed in making progress toward the overall stated goals,” Zuckerberg said at the town hall. “I think a lot of this has to do with the results we can achieve.”

Zuckerberg was also asked a question about the company’s plans to work remotely. He said it might be an “ongoing conversation,” but he didn’t completely rule out the possibility of back-to-office orders.

Another employee raised the psychological consequences of the layoffs on the company’s employees. Mr. Zuckerberg acknowledged that the uncertainty that results from disclosing layoff intentions in advance is real, but added that “we can’t pause while we find out.”