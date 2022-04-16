Mariupol warns that Russia is preparing to lock down the city in order to “liquidate” all men for forced service and labor

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

advisor Mariupol city Saturday mayor warned that Russian forces They are preparing to lock down the city by April 18 and will “liquidate” all men for forced service, work or “isolation”.

“The occupiers stated that they will not only permanently close all entrances and exits of the city to everyone on Monday, but also impose a ban on movement in all neighborhoods for a week. During this time, 100% of the remaining male population in the city will be liquidated,” Petro Andryushenko said in a telegram. mail Translated by Ukrainian news outlet Ukrayinska Pravda.

“Some people will be mobilized to the Russian occupation forces, some will be deployed by force to remove the rubble, and those who are classified as unreliable will be isolated,” he added, noting that those who are deported will be transferred to a camp in Novoazovsk.

Mariupol Mayor Vadim Boychenko said last week that there are nearly 31,000 residents They were forcibly deported She was sent to Russian “liquidation camps” in Novoazovsk – a Ukrainian border town 35 miles from Mariupol and only 9 miles from the Russian border.

Novoazovsk is located in the Donetsk People’s Republic – a separatist region on the far eastern front of Ukraine backed by Russian forces and involved in an armed conflict with the Ukrainian army since 2014.

Defense officials have warned that Russia plans to use all its available force in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine after it failed to capture the capital, Kyiv, after more than a month of fighting.

All Russian ground forces are believed to be in eastern Ukraine, and Andryushenko said Russian forces had already begun a “purification process” in the region.

A Mariupol adviser said the men are taken to liquidation camps where they are interrogated, their mobile devices searched and their physical examinations.

Andryushenko reportedly claimed that five to 10 percent of men do not “pass” the nomination process and are then sent to other districts in the Donetsk region, but what happens next to these individuals is unknown.

Ukrainian officials sounded the alarm about forcibly deporting residents of eastern Ukraine to Russia.

Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman Ludmila Denisova – who is investigating allegations of human rights violations – said she had received reports from the Russians involved that about 400 Ukrainians were being held in a fenced camp near the city of Penza, a UK-based news agency reported. I’m news.

The camp, which is believed to house more than 145 children, is a former Russian military base 600 miles from the Ukrainian border said to have been used as an ammunition depot for Soviet chemical bombs after World War II.