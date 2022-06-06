Mario Strikers: Battle League’s file size has apparently been revealed

Next Level Games Mario Strikers: Battle League It launched on Friday, and fans got their first hands-on playing the game online over the weekend. But how big are the numbers for the next weird soccer match?

Well, it looks like you won’t need to save much space to start the game, as Mario Strikers will take up 1.8GB of your Switch storage. This…not much! not far from Mario Tennis Aces“2 GB at launch, but a bit of Mario Golf: Super RushThe initial size is 4.2 GB.

Of course, we know the Battle League will get you some Free post-launch updates Which will probably store the size of this file quite a bit. But it’s nice to know that you probably won’t need to make a whole lot of room for what’s shaping up to be a game cracker.

Mario Strikers: Battle League kicks off June 10, so you don’t have long to get your squad ready in time to hit the field on Friday. If you haven’t pre-ordered the game already, we’ve got you covered, including an exclusive deal for our UK/EU readers, who can get 10% off the game from our store with the code NLIFE10 when you go out!

Please note that some of the external links on this page are affiliate links, which means that if you click on them and make a purchase, we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read FTC Disclosure for more information.

We were lucky enough to get some hands-on game time a couple of weeks ago, and we’re very impressed with what we’ve seen so far. Check out our ideas below!

participation in Nintendo Live on me

Will you meet Mario Strikers: Battle League on Friday? Let us know in the comments!