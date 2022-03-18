Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been updated to version 2.0.0, here are the full patch notes

participation in Nintendo Live On

The first wave of the Booster Course Pass is now officially launched in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe And as you may have guessed, there are now also some patch notes available.

This latest update takes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to version 2.0.0. As mentioned below, playing the Booster Course Pass will be supported in online play starting March 21st. And again, even if you don’t own the downloadable content, you can still play on those tracks at random.

Regardless, item boxes now take less time to regenerate when a player takes one, and there are a number of fixes and many other issues “not listed” below that improve the overall gaming experience.

Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of the Nintendo support page:

Version 2.0.0 (released March 17, 2022)

DLC support

Support now Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Pass the reinforcement course (Wave 1: 8 courses)

If someone in the lobby has a “Booster Course Pass,” all players can choose one of the pass courses. This supports “Friends”, “Wireless Play” and “LAN Play”.

Starting March 21st, you can select a Booster Course Pass in online play. Supports “global”, “regional” and “tournaments” tournaments. Even if a player does not have a “Booster Course Pass”, they can play the courses from the pass at random.



general

Shorten the time it takes to renew an “Item Box” when someone else takes it.

fixed issues

Fixed an issue where a connection error occurred when matching 12 people while playing online. You need to download the latest update data in order to play online. If you download the latest update data, you will not be able to do “Wireless Play” or LAN Play with other players using data from a previous update.

The update data contains fixes for issues that improve the gaming experience and other content not listed here.

To download the update data, you need enough space on your system memory or microSD card.

Have you tried the new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass yet? What do you think so far?