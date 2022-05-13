Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas will ‘offend everyone,’ says director Andrew Dominic

Australian director Andrew Dominic said the NC-17-rated biopic of Marilyn Monroe starring Anna de Armas has “something in it that offends everyone”.

A 54-year-old New Zealander in an interview with Eagle On Wednesday, he said he was surprised that Netflix’s upcoming movie received an NC-17 rating, which under no circumstances allows anyone under 18 to watch it in theaters.

On the other hand, I think if given the choice, I’d rather go watch the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story. Because we know her life was on edge, clearly, from the way it ended. Dominic said, Do you want to see the full version or the warts or do you want to see that sterile version?

Blonde, based on the 2000 novel of the same name by writer Joyce Carol Oates, has been a long-running project for Dominic with filming set to begin in January 2011.

Dominic said it was an “enjoyable time” to release Blonde.

If it had been brought up a few years ago, it would have appeared right when Me Too hit and it could have been an expression of all of these things. We’re now in a time, I think, where people aren’t really sure where any lines are.

It’s a movie that definitely has manners about it. But it does swim in very murky waters because I don’t think it will be as cut and dry as people want to see it. Dominic added: “There is something in him that offends everyone.

Jessica Chastain, 45, was in talks in 2014 to play Monroe.

Cuban actress de Armas, 34, was cast in late 2019 in the title role.

Dominic spoke about the actress while responding to a question about his choice of Australian actor and comedian Eric Bana, 53, to portray notorious Australian criminal Mark Chopper Reid in his 2000 biographical film Chopper.

Mark can do. Don’t know if you’ve seen Mark Chopper Reed, the real guy? It’s unbelievable how close Eric is to this guy. His father thought that in some parts of Chopper, it was actually Mark. Usually the problem with most movies is that they are wrong. “Not most movies,” Dominic said, “but it can happen.”

It’s the same problem with Blonde. You have to make the person you buy Marilyn Monroe. She’s amazing, that girl. You have no idea dude. You have no idea how good Anna is. She’s as good as James Gandolfini.

Blonde is set to release in September on Netflix and will be the streaming service’s first original film to receive an NC-17 rating.