March Madness: Surprised Gonzaga and Arizona Seeds #1 on Sweet 16

Gonzaga, the top seed and last year’s runner-up, was upset with No. 4 seed Arkansas 74-68, before the top seed, Arizona, lost to No. 5 seed Houston 72-60 shortly after.
With defending champion and second seed Baylor already eliminated, the only top seed remaining is Kansas.
Arkansas’ progression to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Men’s Championships is its second in a row, but it has been only its third since 1995.
After shocking Gonzaga and advancing to the next round where they will face Duke, Razorbacks coach Eric Muselman told CBS, “Thank you to everyone who said we didn’t stand a chance.”
“We experimented in our setup. I gave these guys a lot of credit. We took a four-hour flight after traveling from Buffalo to Fayetteville for 24 hours to get here, and then went straight to an hour and 45 minute training,” Mosselman said.
“I cannot praise these players and the entire team enough for the way they buy in preparation for the match. It is probably the most amazing thing I have ever been a part of that they do what we ask.”
For Houston, they led wire to wire against Arizona, scored the first basket and were never late against the Wildcats.
Jamal Shedd led the Cougars with 21 points, as Keeler Edwards scored five three-pointers and added 19 points.
Dalin Terry led the scoring for Arizona with 17 points. Houston will now face Villanova on Saturday in the Elite Eight.
