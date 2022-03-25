March Madness: Surprised Gonzaga and Arizona Seeds #1 on Sweet 16

Gonzaga, the top seed and last year’s runner-up, was upset with No. 4 seed Arkansas 74-68, before the top seed, Arizona, lost to No. 5 seed Houston 72-60 shortly after.

With defending champion and second seed Baylor already eliminated, the only top seed remaining is Kansas.

Arkansas’ progression to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Men’s Championships is its second in a row, but it has been only its third since 1995.

After shocking Gonzaga and advancing to the next round where they will face Duke, Razorbacks coach Eric Muselman told CBS, “Thank you to everyone who said we didn’t stand a chance.”