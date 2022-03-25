March 25, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

March Madness: Surprised Gonzaga and Arizona Seeds #1 on Sweet 16

March Madness: Surprised Gonzaga and Arizona Seeds #1 on Sweet 16

Teri Riley March 25, 2022 2 min read

Gonzaga, the top seed and last year’s runner-up, was upset with No. 4 seed Arkansas 74-68, before the top seed, Arizona, lost to No. 5 seed Houston 72-60 shortly after.

With defending champion and second seed Baylor already eliminated, the only top seed remaining is Kansas.

Arkansas’ progression to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Men’s Championships is its second in a row, but it has been only its third since 1995.

After shocking Gonzaga and advancing to the next round where they will face Duke, Razorbacks coach Eric Muselman told CBS, “Thank you to everyone who said we didn’t stand a chance.”

“We experimented in our setup. I gave these guys a lot of credit. We took a four-hour flight after traveling from Buffalo to Fayetteville for 24 hours to get here, and then went straight to an hour and 45 minute training,” Mosselman said.

“I cannot praise these players and the entire team enough for the way they buy in preparation for the match. It is probably the most amazing thing I have ever been a part of that they do what we ask.”

For Houston, they led wire to wire against Arizona, scored the first basket and were never late against the Wildcats.

Jamal Shedd led the Cougars with 21 points, as Keeler Edwards scored five three-pointers and added 19 points.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos
Arizona striker Azulas Toplice and goalkeeper Benedict Mathurin left the field after their loss to Houston.
Kelvin Sampson, Head Coach of Houston He said. “Our team, we are a tough group… they are not afraid of anyone.”

Dalin Terry led the scoring for Arizona with 17 points. Houston will now face Villanova on Saturday in the Elite Eight.

See also  FIFA suspends Russia from World Cup finals, UEFA expels teams from European competition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Broncos Stadium: Denver Fire Department puts out a major fire

March 25, 2022 Teri Riley
3 min read

The Eagles are showing more than just a passing interest in Kenny Beckett

March 25, 2022 Teri Riley
6 min read

Benedict Mathurin said he contacted the fan who “touched” him after the match to apologize

March 24, 2022 Teri Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

March Madness: Surprised Gonzaga and Arizona Seeds #1 on Sweet 16

March 25, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Apple is said to be planning a 15-inch MacBook Air

March 25, 2022 Jack Kimmons
7 min read

Ukrainian crew member who tried to sink a Russian oligarch-linked yacht: ‘My first step was to war with Russia’

March 25, 2022 Louie Daves
1 min read

Hijab ban triggers student protests in India

March 25, 2022 Byron Rodgers