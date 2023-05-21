Manchester City vs Chelsea – Football match report – May 21, 2023

Manchester City celebrated winning the Premier League title on Sunday by defeating Chelsea 1-0 with an early goal Julian Alvarez In the team’s final home game at the sunny Etihad Stadium.

Third-placed City, who clinched the title when second-placed Arsenal lost at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, have won 12 consecutive top-flight matches.

They have 88 points from 36 games, seven points behind Arsenal who have just one game left. The struggling Chelsea team, led by Frank Lampard, ranks 12th with 43 points.

Alvarez scored in the 12th minute for City’s largely second-string side, flicking the ball under goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from a Kyle Walker pass. He also scored another handball goal in the match.

Alvarez’s win meant City had scored 100 Etihad goals this season, tying the record – set in 2018-19 – for most home goals scored in all competitions in a single season by an English club.

With nothing on the line on Sunday and two big matches on the horizon – the FA Cup finals and the Champions League – City manager Pep Guardiola left his big guns, including goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland on the bench for most of the game.

Guardiola, who won his tenth title with City, made nine changes to the team that stifled Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday.

The city still dominates, proving to be a well-oiled machine no matter what parts the mastermind has to work with.

Julian Alvarez celebrates after scoring for Manchester City during the Premier League match against Chelsea. Image by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

“It was a great feeling,” midfielder Calvin Phillips told Sky Sports after making his Premier League debut for City. “I was happy we won the league and I knew there might be a chance to play. I enjoyed every moment.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult season and probably the lowest point in terms of confidence in my career.”

City were crowned champions for the third consecutive season, and fifth in six years, a day earlier than expected when Arsenal lost 1-0 to Forest, dashing any remaining hope the London side had of catching them.

The mood on Sunday was festive. Chelsea gave the City players, who had watched the Arsenal game together the night before, a guard of honor before kick-off as thousands of fans poured onto the field after the final whistle.

Instead of taking a few minutes to soak up the atmosphere, the players were quickly taken care of by security down the tunnel.

Although it was announced that they would leave the field immediately, no one was in a hurry, and the azure-coloured crowd lit flares and headed towards the goalposts. A fan held up a banner that read, “The Treble on.”

Haaland was a late substitute who did not extend his record of 36 goals in a single Premier League season.

Raheem Sterling almost equalized in the second half but John Stones made a stunning save after the former City striker beat goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Stones wrapped his friendly arm around Sterling after he was nearly fouled, while City fans gave their former player a standing ovation when he was substituted.