Man arrested for stealing Maradona watch in India

Indian police said on Saturday that they had recovered a personalized stolen watch for Diego Maradona and arrested a suspect in Dubai for allegedly stealing items.

Police also arrested Wasit Hussein in the northeastern state of Assam and recovered the watch of the Swiss brand Hublot after the man fled to India following an alleged robbery in the Emirati city.

The 37-year-old has been a security guard since 2016 at a Dubai-based company that owns monuments related to the Argentine star.

The unit added that the unit, which cost about $ 26,500, had a limited edition piece and a photo of Argentina engraved on the bottom of the watch, with his signature and his number 10 shirt.

Shivsagar City Superintendent of Police Rakesh Rushan told AFP that “although there are several limited edition watches, it has been customized for Maradona,” according to information received from Dubai authorities.

Maradona, one of the greatest footballers in history, died in November 2020 at the age of 60. Assam state officials said the local police arrested the culprit after receiving a tip from his colleagues in Dubai.

Police said the detainee denied the allegations, saying he had returned to Assam in August to take care of his ailing father.