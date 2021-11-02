Mali, an African country, is coming to India. Share the traditions of tribal dance and music in Raipur! – EzAnime.net

They are capable of creating an attractive and lofty symphony with their mesmerizing and powerful music. (Image: Embassy of India in Mali)

Cheickne Sissoko 5Tamans, a Malian cultural organization that specializes in Mali’s centuries – old traditional music and dance, participated in the 2nd National Tribal Dance Festival 2021. The festival was held in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, from October 28 to 30, 2021. .

“For the Mali company, which is visiting India for the first time, it is a unique opportunity not only to showcase the richness of their Malian culture in India, but also for Indian visitors to see and appreciate Mali in India. Attractive cultural diversity and traditions,” said Anjani Kumar, Ambassador of the Indian Embassy in Mali.

More about the company

Led by Cheickne Sissoko, Cheickne Sissoko 5Tamans is a versatile cultural company based in Mali. The company plays a key role in promoting Mali’s folk music and dance traditions related to Daman, an ancient percussion instrument that originated in Mali and West Africa.

According to the Ambassador of India, “It is also known as the talking drum for its ability to imitate the tone and prose of human speech. Daman comes in different sizes placed between one hand and the body of the person touching it.

Cheickne Sissoko 5Tamans was recognized for his contribution to the preservation and dissemination of this indigenous art form of Mali. Cheickne Sissoko runs a cultural school in Bamako where he coaches his students and coaches with his company. Before moving to India, the company performed at some of the most prestigious cultural festivals in Mali and the United States, France, Denmark, Gabon, Togo, Cameroon, and Sweden. Among them are musicians and dancers. I have seen the Cheickne Sissoko 5Tamans show in Bamako many times. They are capable of creating an attractive and lofty symphony with their mesmerizing and powerful music.

How did they play in India?

They were sent by the Indian Embassy in that country.

“When the embassy received the plan for the next National Indigenous Dance Festival from the Chhattisgarh government, we felt that Mali, with its rich and diverse population, should be represented at the event. We thank both the ICCR and the Chhattisgarh Government for paving the way for Mali to participate in the festival in Raipur, ”said Ambassador Kumar.

He added: “During my two years in Mali, I was delighted to reflect on the immense richness and diversity of Mali culture in its own music and dance. In fact, Mali is a center of musical energy with a long list of internationally acclaimed musicians such as Ali Farka Toure, Self Gita, Omau Sankare, Babani Kone, Habib Koid, Dumani Diabet, Bassekov Coyote, Siddiqui Diabete, View. Toure, Fatomata Diaverra, to name a few. In fact, Toumani Diabaté, Habib Koite and Vieux Garka Toure have performed in India before.

(Image: Embassy of India in Mali)

Las Actuaciones de la compote maliense agradaron al public raipur de Raipur. Uno de las tweet compares por la officina del ministro Principal de Chhattisgarh dice: “Mali folk artists force audience to dance at first day final”

Malian folk artists attract visitors to the final day of the first day @TribalAffairsIn @TribalCgGov tribesindia @GoChhattisgarh @culture_deptt #TribalFestivalCG pic.twitter.com/Ivtj9MMX6t – CMO Chhattisgarh (hChhattisgarhCMO) October 28, 2021

Another video shared by Chhattisgarh’s CMO shows Chief Minister Bhubaneswar Bagel playing the Mali musical instrument Daman and everyone around him enjoying an unforgettable friendly event for the Mali group.

Chief Minister and Ministers dance to Chhattisgarh song ‘Mahua Jaare’ with foreign artists on stage at the closing ceremony of the National Tribal Dance Festival #TribalFestivalCG pic.twitter.com/FFGi1Uttc7 – CMO Chhattisgarh (hChhattisgarhCMO) October 31, 2021

How did the company feel after performing in India?

“Malian returned to Bamako with fond memories of their short trip to India. They were impressed by the diversity of Indian culture on display at the National Tribal Dance Festival with the participation of cultural groups from different states of India. I had the opportunity to meet some of them and those from abroad. They also wanted to be warmly welcomed in India in the tradition of Indian hospitality and the best Aditi Devo Pawa, ”said the Indian Ambassador.

Mali is one of the seven countries in the world to participate in the National Indigenous Dance Festival in India. Interestingly, last September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat show, met Mali, a Mali Hindu who has been promoting India-Mali friendship through Indian music and movies. Saido talked about the tempo.

Get live stock prices from BSE, NSE, US market and latest NAV, mutual fund portfolio, view latest IPO news, best performing IPOs, calculate your taxes with tax calculator returns, learn about best market winners, best losers and best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

The Financial Express is now in the Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.