Maksar says Russian-flagged ships transport Ukrainian grain to Syria

The US satellite image company Maxar said today, Thursday, that Russian-flagged ships were transporting grain harvested in Ukraine last season and transported to Syria.

Maksar photos showed two Russian-flagged bulk carriers docking at the Russian-controlled port of Sevastopol in Crimea in May and loading them with grain, the company said.

Days later, the Maxar satellites collected images of the same ships moored in Syria, with their hatches open and semi-trucks ready to haul the grain away, Maksar said. Syria and Russia are loyal allies.

Another photo from June also showed a different ship laden with grain in Sevastopol, the company said.

Ukraine accuses Russia of stealing grain from lands occupied by Russian forces since they began their invasion in late February. The war threatens to cause severe food shortages with Russia and Ukraine accounting for about 29% of global wheat exports.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest grain exporters, and Western countries accuse Russia of creating the threat of global starvation by closing Ukraine’s ports on the Black Sea.

On June 8, the deputy head of the Union of Ukrainian Agricultural Producers UAC said that Russia had stolen about 600 thousand tons of grain from the occupied territories and exported some of it.

Russia has described its action in Ukraine as a “special military operation”, claiming its goal is to disarm its neighbor and “discredit it”. The West and Ukraine say this is an excuse for unjustified aggression.

