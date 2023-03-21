Make your own Darn Call Of Duty game

as organizers Their deadline is approaching To approve or disapprove of Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, proponents and opponents of the massive merger are making every last argument they can think of to try to sway the outcome. My favorite is that Microsoft is asking Sony to actually stop whining and start making it Call of duty competitor.

Well, this is not the case exactly What Microsoft said, but it was certainly the spirit of a small excerpt from the company’s recent testimony published by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Tuesday. like Spotted by VGCMicrosoft argued in a complementary response This is it Proposal 10 years for reservation Call of duty Available on PlayStation 5 and future Sony consoles saves a lot of time and won’t leave the hardware manufacturer on the “edge” once it expires. Why not? Because Sony can use that time to make its own version of the best-selling military shooter.

This is what I wrote:

Microsoft considers 10 years to be sufficient for Sony, as a leading console publisher and platform, to develop alternatives to cod. […] The 10-year period will extend to the next generation of consoles. […] Furthermore, the practical effect of the cure will extend beyond the ten-year period, as games downloaded in the final year of the cure can continue to be played for the life of that console (and beyond, with backwards compatibility).

I’d like to see Sony respond to this reasoning. “No, we really can’t,” said Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. We’ve already tried that and it’s been called out killing zone. pieces.” He might also add that a game like Modern Warfare II It didn’t happen overnight, but instead was built on the success of a chain that has grown and evolved over 20 years.

“We’re not good enough” actually Microsoft line during these chaotic procedures. One of its main arguments rests on the idea that after being beaten by Sony and the PS4 for years, a massive acquisition is actually one of the only ways to disrupt the market and create more competition. The implication was that Microsoft couldn’t make inroads on its own, so it needed to buy it instead.

Coincidentally, it’s been almost 10 years since the last one killing zone issued. In the time since then, Sony has seen its first-party studios turn to highly successful console-selling exclusives like Horizon Zero DawnAnd God of War. Ghost of Tsushima. Who knows what the next ten years will bring? Although, to be fair, Sony hasn’t been shy about taking its seats on acquisitions. Maybe bungee can make next Call of duty the killer. Don’t you just love capitalism?