Maharashtra: Monsoon kills at least 138 in India and evacuates 100,000 | International

The rainy season is beating With special severity Authorities in the Indian state of Maharashtra (west) have raised 138 deaths due to accidents this Saturday. Heavy rain, The worst situation in July in decades, and 100,000 people have been evacuated from various regions. The number has tripled in the last 24 hours, state aid and rehabilitation minister Vijay Vadetivar told reporters.

The situation is particularly dire in the two rural areas of the state: Raigad and Konkan. “The storm has caused great damage in the Konkan. In this dire situation, the entire administration is working 24 hours a day to protect the citizens, ”Vadetivar said.

In Raigad district, people are participating in the recovery of bodies and cooperating in the search for the missing, “the situation is very serious,” said local leader Devendra Fatnavis. Rivers have flooded many areas, flooding cars and motorcycles, and partially submerging homes. Rescue teams and residents were evacuated by boat.

In Talia, about 180 km southeast of Mumbai, India’s financial capital, the death toll has risen to 42 as most of the village’s houses were swept away by the landslide, a senior government official from Maharashtra said.

“About 40 people are still trapped. They have been trapped in the mud for more than 36 hours and the chances of rescuing them are slim, ”said an official who declined to be named as he did not have the authority to speak to the media.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall will begin to ease from Sunday. Floods and landslides occur frequently during the monsoon season in India, with buildings collapsing due to poor infrastructure, poor maintenance and corruption. Extreme levels of flood danger were announced in at least 17 places in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, on Sunday, with at least 17 people missing. The dangers posed by heavy rains this year are even greater Corona virus infection, This complicates recovery, evacuation and shelter efforts.