Maharashtra: At least 138 people and 100,000 evacuated from India due to monsoon International

The rainy season is striking With special severity Authorities in the Indian state of Maharashtra (western) on Saturday killed at least 138 people in accidents. Heavy rain, The worst in decades in July, and had to evacuate 100,000 people from various parts of the country. The number has tripled in the last 24 hours, state aid and rehabilitation minister Vijay Vadetivar told reporters.

The situation is particularly acute in two rural areas of the state: Raigad and Konkan. “The storm has caused extensive damage in Konkan. In this crisis situation, the whole administration is working around the clock to ensure the safety of the citizens, “said Vadetivar.

In Raigad district, residents are involved in rescuing the bodies and cooperating in the search for the missing, “the situation is very bad,” said local leader Devendra Fatnavis. Rivers overflowed, flooding many places, dragging cars and motorcycles, partially submerging homes. Rescue teams and residents have to move boats to flooded areas.

In Tali alone, about 180 km southeast of India’s financial capital Mumbai, the death toll has risen to 42 as landslides washed away most of the village’s houses, a senior government official from Maharashtra said.

“About 40 people are still trapped. They have been trapped in the mud for more than 36 hours and the chances of rescuing them are slim, “said the official, who declined to be named as he did not have the authority to speak to the media.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon will begin to lose intensity from Sunday. Floods and landslides occur frequently during the rainy season in India, as well as building collapses due to infrastructure, poor maintenance and corruption. Last Sunday, at least seventeen people were killed and an unknown number were missing in flash floods in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra. For the dangers of heavy rains, this year adds more Corona virus infection, This complicates rescue, evacuation and shelter efforts.