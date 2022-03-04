Macron fears “the worst is yet to come” from Putin after a tense phone call

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

French President Emmanuel Macron He said he was convinced that “the worst is yet to come.” Russian President Russian President Vladimir Putin After a tense 90-minute call between the two leaders on Thursday about war at Ukraineaccording to reports.

The Washington Post reported that the call was initiated by Putin and was clearly more confrontational than previous contacts with the Russian leader. The two men also spoke on Monday and Thursday as Macron tried to keep diplomatic channels open.

“Your country will pay a heavy price because it will end as an isolated, weak and sanctioned country for a very long time,” Macron said in the phone call. He also called on President Vladimir Putin not to lie to himself.

The Kremlin said Putin told Macron that his goal in Ukraine “will be achieved anyway”.

“Attempts to buy time by prolonging negotiations will only lead to additional requirements for Kiev in our negotiating position,” Putin told Macron. According to the mail.

“I spoke with President Putin this morning,” Macron tweeted after the phone call. “He refuses to stop his attacks on Ukraine at this stage. It is necessary to maintain dialogue to avoid a human tragedy. I will continue my efforts and contacts. We must avoid the worst.”

The Russian and Ukrainian leaders were due to hold talks around the same time as the call, but no diplomatic agreement has been reported so far.

Macron also announced his plan to run for re-election on Thursday.