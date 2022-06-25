Luxury tax does not ‘punish’ recruiting success ‘warriors’

Last night, it was Golden State Warriors They got the chance to improve their roster in a way that has proven to be successful for them before: the NBA Draft.
Eight of Golden State’s top 12 rotating players (James Wiseman, Steve Curry, Draymond Green, Kevin Looney, Klay Thompson, Jordan Paul, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kominga) are drafted by Dubs. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged the feat in his opening remarks to the draft last night.
“Friendly food junkie. Lifelong introvert. Student. Avid coffee scholar. Unapologetic travel specialist. Zombie buff.”
More Stories
Aaron Judge rejects $19 million settlement offer from New York Yankees, seeks arbitration win
Lakers sign Shack’s son, Scottie Pippen’s son to deals
QB Arch Manning, No. 1 Recruit in the Class of 2023, committed to the State of Texas