Luxury tax does not ‘punish’ recruiting success ‘warriors’

Last night, it was Golden State Warriors They got the chance to improve their roster in a way that has proven to be successful for them before: the NBA Draft.

Eight of Golden State’s top 12 rotating players (James Wiseman, Steve Curry, Draymond Green, Kevin Looney, Klay Thompson, Jordan Paul, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kominga) are drafted by Dubs. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged the feat in his opening remarks to the draft last night.

“A lot has changed in our country and in the world in the three years since the Warriors were last in the Finals,” Silver said. “But what has remained the same is the core of the Warriors team. This core is built through the draft.”

While the league has dealt with the emergence of “super teams” in recent years as top players come together through free-agent deals and deals, Golden State’s roster has seen the lowest turnover. Five of the six players were drafted averaging more than 20 minutes per game for the team in this year’s Finals by the Warriors. Among these five, curry And the Thomsonwhich are generally drafted seventh and eleventh in their draft chapters, were the only lottery picks.

In acquiring and developing a lot of talent, the organization is starting to come to a crossroads – only so much money can go. Despite a largely local listing, the Warriors paid $170 million in luxury taxes in 2021, roughly the same as the $176 million they spent on contracts. As the front office looks to keep its roster of leagues together, these luxury tax totals will grow even more.

Just hours before the Warriors’ success was praised through the draft, Silver was asked if it was fair to penalize teams for trying to keep the draft cores intact.

The commissioner said in a Interview on NBA TV. “Basically, when you have a system like us, there is a player participation element in it. There is revenue sharing and there is also player participation. The system is designed to help teams retain players who have been drafted and have a huge advantage in doing so. In this case, Golden State was able to Keep it by paying a high tax on luxury in order to do so.”

“The goal is to create the best competition,” Silver later continued. “And sometimes creating the best competition means bringing in the best talent across the league.”

“I’m glad he was asked, but I don’t like the answer. He kind of beat around the bush and basically said ‘If teams are developing right, it’s their responsibility to get their players right up front?'” A fan tweeted.

“Lmao basically said that if a team is trash in the crafting, they can sign the buttons that other teams have crafted and they can’t afford it,” Another replied.

“That was a ridiculous answer. It’s by definition 30 independent teams investing in scouts, coaching, medical staff, and players with the goal of winning the championship. Punishing organizations for local push/development is crazy. Zero incentive for bad owners to compete,” Another post.

With the 28th overall pick, the Warriors picked UW Milwaukee winger Patrick Baldwin Jr. on Thursday. Only time will tell if he will seriously contribute to the team’s luxury tax by the time his junior contract expires.