Yankees right Louis Severino He left the start of the night against the Reds early. After allowing four runs through two rounds, he went out for the warm-up pitchers heading to the top of the third round. After a few throws, Severino left the game. The team later announced that it was dealing with a tightness in his shoulder.

Severino will be heading off for an MRI tomorrow, at which point the club will surely provide more information. It’s at least a somewhat worrisome scenario for New York, as he’s been running at a slightly diminishing speed through the first even frames. Severino has averaged 96.1 mph in the quarterback this season, but YES Network’s Jack Carey has been among those to note (on Twitter) was sitting in the 93-94 mph range early in his debut. Severino made a top 96 on two occasions tonight, but it’s clear that he’s been somewhat physically handicapped.

The 28-year-old has a heavy workload, having thrown 86 runs in 16 starts. This was on the heels of three consecutive limited injury campaigns, collecting only 18 MLB frames between 2019-21. After the 2019 season was cut short due to shoulder and back issues, he underwent Tommy John surgery in February 2020. Rehabilitation and subsequent setbacks due to hip and shoulder issues kept him off the hill of Yankee Stadium until last September.

There’s still no indication that Severino is dealing with anything serious this time around, but the Yankees’ character is being careful with the workload in any case as it builds up over the course of the year. New York has remarkably good rotational health, with the top five Gerrit ColeAnd the Nestor CortesAnd the Jameson TelonAnd the Jordan Montgomery Severino started in 84 out of 88 matches for the team. They never needed to dive into their depth options, which is one of the countless reasons they had the best MLB record at 61-26 entering play tonight.